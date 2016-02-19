Underwater Acoustics
1st Edition
A Linear Systems Theory Approach
Description
Underwater Acoustics: A Linear Systems Theory Approach is an interdisciplinary and approachable textbook dedicated to the subject of underwater acoustics as well as its applications and research. The book, after giving an introduction and background discussion on underwater topics, covers specific areas such as the fundamentals of linear, space-variant, and time-variant filters; complex apertures; and linear, planar, and volume arrays. Also covered in the book are topics such as signal processing; wave propagation in inhomogeneous media; and random ocean medium transfer functions. Because of its interdisciplinary approach, the text is applicable for students in the fields of electrical engineering, ocean engineering, acoustics, and oceanography who are interested in underwater acoustics and sonar systems engineering.
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface
1 Introduction and Background Discussion
1.1 The Propagation of Acoustic Signals in the Ocean
1.2 The Ocean Medium as an Underwater Acoustic
Communication Channel
Bibliography
2 Fundamentals of Linear, Time-Variant, Space-Variant Filters
2.1 Deterministic Filters
2.2 Random Filters
Bibliography
3 Complex Apertures
3.1 Coupling the Transmitted and Received Signals to the Medium
3.2 Directivity Functions
3.3 Linear Apertures and Far-Field Directivity Functions
3.4 Linear Apertures and Near-Field Directivity Functions
3.5 Planar Apertures and Far-Field Directivity Functions
3.6 Planar Apertures and Near-Field Directivity Functions
3.7 Directivity Index
Problems
Bibliography
4 Arrays
4.1 Linear Arrays and Far-Field Directivity Functions
4.2 Linear Arrays and Near-Field Directivity Functions
4.3 Grating Lobes
4.4 Array Gain
4.5 Planar Arrays and Far-Field Directivity Functions
4.6 Planar Arrays and Near-Field Directivity Functions
4.7 Volume Arrays and Far-Field Directivity Functions
Problems
Bibliography
5 Signal Processing
5.1 FFT Beamforming for Planar Arrays
5.2 Complex Envelopes
5.3 The Auto-Ambiguity Function
5.4 Time-Compression-Stretch Factor, Time Delay, and Doppler Shift Expressions
Problems
Bibliography
6 Wave Propagation in Inhomogeneous Media
6.1 The WKB Approximation
6.2 Ray Acoustics
6.3 The Parabolic Equation Approximation
Bibliography
7 Random Ocean Medium Transfer Functions
7.1 Coupling Equations and the Generalized Coherence Function
7.2 The WKB Approximation Revisited
7.3 The Parabolic Equation Approximation Revisited
Bibliography
Answers to Problems
Index
