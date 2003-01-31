Understanding WMI Scripting
1st Edition
Exploiting Microsoft's Windows Management Instrumentation in Mission-Critical Computing Infrastructures
Windows Script Host; Starting with WMI; The WMI Query Language; Scripting with WMI; Advanced WMI Scripting Techniques; WMI Events Scripting
Understanding WMI Scripting explains to Windows and Exchange Administrators how they can use the Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) scriptable technology available in these products to ease their day-to-day management tasks. Under Windows.NET and Exchange 2000 (SP2), Microsoft is making solid enhancements in WMI. This will dramatically extend the scripting and manageability capabilities of Windows and Exchange. Illustrated with more than three hundred samples, the book links practical problems encountered by administrators to applicable scriptable solutions. Lissoir focuses not on MI programming aspects for developers but on how administrators can use what is available in Windows and Exchange for their admin work. WMI is a very important topic under Windows.NET and Exchange 2000 (SP2), so this book provides real added value to Windows/Exchange administrators. Although Exchange relies on Windows, no other book combines coverage of Windows and Exchange.
· Fine tune management of Windows servers · Achieve better system management and customize critical operations · Access hundreds of usable scripts in book and downloadable from web
System administrators; Windows 2000 consultants developing solutions for customers. Also Windows application developers
- 580
- English
- © Digital Press 2003
- 31st January 2003
- Digital Press
- 9780080520100
- 9781555582661
"Enjoy the unique collection of information Lissoir has assembled, the code he has written, and the depth of knowledge he demonstrates. Above all, don't leave this book on the shelf as it will solve some real-world Windows systems administration problems for you."—Tony Redmond, VP and CTO, Hewlett-Packard Consulting and Integration
Alain Lissoir Author
Alain Lissoir is a member of the Technology Leadership Group within HP Consulting and Integration. He works primarily on Directory and Scripting technologies. Alain has delivered Directory Integration workshops and seminars for the Windows Mail & Messaging World-wide Practice. Today, his focus is in the areas of the Active Directory and Windows scripting. He is the author of Windows 2000 Magazine articles about the Active Directory Schema and several other publications about scripting technologies available under Windows 2000/Windows.NET (WSH and ADSI) and Exchange 2000 (WSH, CDOEX, CDOEXM and WMI).
Technology Consultant, Applied Microsoft Technologies Group, Hewlett-Packard Company