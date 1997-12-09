Understanding UML

1 Introduction 1.1 Development of UML 1.2 Using UML to Develop Applications 1.3 How This Book is Organized

2 The Vocabulary of Object Technology 2.1 What Are Objects? 2.2 Objects, Classes, and Instances 2.3 Message Passing and Associations 2.4 Class Hierarchies and Class Inheritance 2.5 Public, Private, and Protected 2.6 Interface Inheritance 2.7 Polymorphism 2.8 Beyond the Basics

3 A Simple Object-Oriented Methodology 3.1 An Iterative Approach to Object-Oriented Development 3.2 The Phases of a Development Cycle 3.2.1 Requirements Analysis 3.2.2 The Analysis Phase 3.2.3 The Design Phase 3.2.4 The Coding Phase 3.2.5 The Testing Phase

4 The Unified Modeling Language 4.1 UML Diagrams 4.1.1 Use Case Diagrams 4.1.2 Static Structure Diagrams 4.1.3 Interaction Diagrams 4.1.4 State Diagrams 4.1.5 Implementation Diagrams 4.1.6 The Diagramming Process 4.2 Additional Diagrams and Notations 4.3 A Generic Approach to Object-Oriented Development 4.4 A UML Notation Job Aid

5 Coding Applications in Java 5.1 Java As an Object-Oriented Language 5.1.1 Java Language Basics 5.2 The Java Development Kit 5.3 The Java Platform 5.4 Compiling and Interpreting Java 5.4.1 Applets versus Applications 5.4.2 JavaBeans

6 Java Development with an Object-Oriented Modeling Tool 6.1 Object-Oriented Modeling Tools 6.2 Popkin Software's SA/Object Architect 6.2.2 Putting It All Together

7 Business Process Reengineering 7.1 What is Business Process Reengineering 7.1.2 The Redesign Process 7.2 IBM's Line of Vision Enterprise Methodology Diagrams and Notation 7.3 Watson's Existing Sales Process 7.4 Watson's Reengineered Sales Process 7.5 Automating the BPR Process

8 Use Case Diagrams and Ideal Object Models 8.1 Use Case Diagrams 8.2 Use Cases and Business Process Reengineering 8.3 A Use Case Diagram of the Watson's SalesWeb System 8.3.1 Clarifying Our Vocabulary Regarding the Watson's Application 8.4 Use Case Descriptions 8.5 Instances of Use Cases As Test Cases 8.6 From Use Cases to Ideal Object Models 8.7 The OOSE Ideal Object Model 8.7.1 Interface Classes 8.7.2 Entity Classes 8.7.3 Control Classes 8.7.4 Identifying Classes in Use Cases 8.8 An Ideal Object Model for the Report Sales Use Case 8.9 Creating Use Case Models with an Object-Oriented Modeling Tool

9 CRC Cards 9.1 The Layout of a CRC Card 9.2 The Steps in a CRC Session 9.2.1 Step 1: Assemble a Group 9.2.2 Step 2: Review Requirements 9.2.3 Step 3: Brainstorm a List of Classes 9.2.4 Step 4: Review the List of Classes 9.2.5 Step 5: Prepare CRC Cards 9.2.6 Step 6: Develop a Description of Each Class 9.2.7 Step 7: Brainstorm Responsibilities and Collaborators 9.2.8 Step 8: Generate Specific Scenarios 9.2.9 Step 9: Talk Through Several Scenarios 9.3 CRC Cards and Object-Oriented Thinking 9.4 Terms versus UML Terms 9.5 Automating the CRC Process

10 UML Class and Object Diagrams 10.1 Class Diagramming Basics 10.1.1 Attributes (Variables) 10.1.2 Operations (Methods) 10.1.3 More on Attributes and Operations 10.1.4 Associations 10.1.5 Class Inheritance 10.1.6 Interfaces 10.1.7 Identifying Aggregations 10.1.8 Constraints and Notes 10.2 Diagramming Objects 10.3 Creating a Class Diagram 10.3.1 An Object Diagram 10.3.2 A More Elaborate Class Diagram 10.4 Creating UML Class Diagrams with and Object-Oriented Modeling Tool

11 UML Sequence and Collaboration Diagrams 11.2 Sequence Diagrams 11.2.1 Sequence Notation 11.2.2 Creating a Sequence Diagram 11.3 Collaboration Diagrams 11.3.1 Collaboration Notation 11.3.2 Creating a Collaboration Diagram 11.3.3 Collaboration Diagrams and Patterns 11.4 Creating Sequence and Collaboration Diagrams with an Object-Oriented Modeling Tool

12 UML State and Activity Diagrams 12.1 State Diagrams 12.1.1 State Diagram Notation 12.1.2 Creating a State Diagram 12.2 Activity Diagrams 12.3 Creating State and Activity Diagrams with an Object-Oriented Modeling CASE Tool

13 Designing an Object-Oriented System 13.1 Moving from Analysis to Design

14 Choosing an Object-Oriented Architecture 14.1 Dividing an Application into Tiers 14.1.1 A Two-Tiered Design 14.1.2 A Three-Tiered Design 14.2 Assigning Packages to Tiers and Platforms 14.2.1 Two- and Three-Tiered Class Diagrams 14.3 UML Implementation Diagrams 14.4 Linking the Tiers 14.4.1 Object Request Brokers 14.5 Summing Up 14.6 The Architecture of the SalesWeb System 14.7 Capturing a Design in an Object-Oriented Modeling Tool

15 Expanding Your Design 15.1 Expanding Your Object Model 15.1.1 Extending Your Analysis Diagrams 15.1.2 Getting Concrete About Operations 15.1.3 Patterns 15.1.4 Using Classes, Interfaces, and Components 15.2 Developing User Screens or Web Pages 15.3 Arranging to Access Data 15.3.1 The Java DataBase Connectivity Package 15.3.2 Object-Oriented and Object-Relational Databases 15.4 The SalesWeb Design 15.5 Coding and Testing 15.5.1 Bottom-Up Testing Starts with Classes 15.5.2 Top-Down Testing Starts with Use Cases 15.6 Expanding Your Design in an Object-Oriented Modeling Tool

Appendix A Code for the SalesWeb Example Appendix B A Comparison of UML, Booch, and MOT Notations Appendix C Products Mentioned in the Book

Bibliography, Notes, and Web Sites Index