Understanding the Markets - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750654654, 9780080520049

Understanding the Markets

1st Edition

Authors: David Loader
eBook ISBN: 9780080520049
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750654654
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 4th September 2002
Page Count: 208
Table of Contents

Preface; Introduction; Debt and money markets; Equity markets; Derivatives and commodities markets; Trading, dealing and investment; The role of the exchange; Fund management and retail markets; Changes and developments; Appendices.

Description

An analysis of the major securities, derivatives and money markets from an operations point of view, 'Understanding the Markets' takes the reader through the major features and characteristics of the markets and the products. The relationship between the trading and dealing functions and the operations functions is examined and the issues discussed.

This book looks at the financial markets from the viewpoint of the person working in the operations functions that support the trading, dealing and investment processes, and as such is essential reading in order to fully understand the industry - an industry which has gone, and is still going through, much change.

As the markets undergo change so too do the administration, clearing and settlement functions, as the clearing houses, securities depositories and custodians merge and diversify. This is going to impact on the operations teams that support the trading, sales and retail business. A failure to be aware of and to understand the impact of changes in the markets will create massive problems, greater risk and ultimately financial losses. And yet the sheer size and diversity of the global markets, together with the rapid pace of change and expansion, and the increasing volume of transactions needing to be processed, presents a massive challenge to operations teams and managers.

Knowing how the markets work and what impacts on the operations team is crucial for managers and supervisors. In this book the author provides a full explanation of the markets and their impact in operations terms. So if you are about to embark on a career in operations 'Understanding the Markets' is essential reading. Alternatively, if you are planning a career as a dealer it will prove very useful in explaining the process that occurs after you have traded.

Key Features

The definitive series of professional references for those finance professionals concerned with "Back office" or operations management unique to this industry.Presents concise references on the essential management functions such as technology, client services, and risk management for financial operations management professionals.A comprehensive resource from a leading financial management consultant for global banks and institutions.

Readership

Operations staff in banks and other financial institutions who have experience in the finance industry; Individuals who seek a career move into the operational side of the business, or those who wish to move into a supervisory/management role with the operations function.

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080520049
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750654654

About the Authors

David Loader Author

David Loader is co-founder of DSC Portfolios Ltd., which specializes in global training and consultancy services for the financial industry. David has worked in the debt, equity, and derivatives markets, and his expertise in back-office dynamics is unparalleled. He has written widely on operations management, derivatives, fund administration, and operational risk.

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, DSC Portfolio Ltd. and Loader Associates Ltd.

