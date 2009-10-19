Understanding the Internet
1st Edition
A Glimpse into the Building Blocks, Applications, Security and Hidden Secrets of the Web
Table of Contents
Internet protocols; What causes delay in the Internet? Mesh networking; Wireless sensor networks; WebOS – moving the operating system to the Web; Really Simple Syndication (RSS); Javascript, XML, E4X and AJAX; VoiceXML; Web services; Web 2.0; Mobile social software; The long tail; Podcasting, screen casting, blogging and video blogging; Worldwide interoperability for microwave access (WiMAX); Hybrid Web applications; Designing for the mobile Web; Adaptive mobile applications; Cryptography; Honey nets; Wireless 802.11 security; The problem of spam email; Computer hacking; The invisible Web; Digital watermarking and steganography; Vertical search engines; Web intelligence.
Description
A straightforward overview with minimum technical descriptions of the underlying networking principles, standards, applications and uses of the Internet. Understanding the Internet explains the underlying networking concepts, the protocols and standards which comprise the Internet, Internet trends and applications, the mobile Internet, security and the hidden Web. The Internet and World Wide Web are dramatically changing the world we live in and this book provides a holistic view of the Internet so that practitioners and users can more fully understand the concepts involved.
Key Features
- Written by a highly knowledgeable and well-respected practitioner in the field
- Draws on the author’s wide-ranging practical experience of developing web and mobile web applications and indeed teaching Internet technologies at a university for many years
- Provides insight into how the Internet is put together and the novel applications which are currently residing on it
Readership
Aimed at anyone who has an interest in learning more about the foundation of the Internet and the multitude of applications and development tools
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2009
- Published:
- 19th October 2009
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780631806
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843344995
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Kevin Curran Editor
Dr Kevin Curran is a senior lecturer in Computer Science at the University of Ulster. His achievements include winning and managing UK & European Framework projects and Technology Transfer Schemes. He has published over 300 research papers to date in the field of Internet technologies especially emerging trends within computer networks, mobile computing and the Web. He is the Editor in Chief of the International Journal of Ambient Computing and Intelligence and is also a member of 15 Journal Editorial Committees and numerous international conference committees. He is an SMIEEE, MBCS CITP, MACM, MIEE and FHEA.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Ulster, UK