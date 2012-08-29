Understanding the Chinese Economies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123978264, 9780123978288

Understanding the Chinese Economies

1st Edition

Authors: Rongxing Guo
eBook ISBN: 9780123978288
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123978264
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th August 2012
Page Count: 310
Description

China's economic growth has been more robust in some regions than others.  In a country as large as China, examinations of regional differences can provide a viable way to learn about the economy as a whole.  Rongxing Guo provides a systematic introduction to the economies of China by describing their external and internal drivers and by placing them within geopolitical and even socio-cultural boundaries.  His pairings of case studies and empirical techniques reveal a rich, deep appreciation of the growth process and of interactions between key factors. This book delves more deeply into issues surrounding the economy than other books, offering a unique and important perspective that many will find useful.  Covering history and administrative structures, unique economic features, some domestic economic issues, and international economic engagement, it describes an often inaccessible perspective with nuances all students of China will find valuable

Key Features

  • Introduces China’s regional economies, often overlooked in US and European texts within larger contexts of social and geopolitical concerns
  • Explains the reform process since 1978 in a comprehensive, non-technical, and accessible manner
  • Features case studies in each chapter

Readership

For second courses on the Chinese enconomy.  Upper-division undergraduates and graduate students studying international trade, macroeconomics, and development economics.  

Table of Contents

Dedication

List of Boxes

List of Case Studies

List of Figures

List of Tables

Contents of the Companion

List of Abbreviations

Acknowledgments

Map

Introduction

Chapter 1. A Brief History of China

1.1 The Origins of the Nation

1.2 The Rise and Fall of the Empire

1.3 China in the New Millennium

References

Chapter 2. Spatial and Administrative Divisions

2.1 Administrative Divisions

2.2 Great Regions

2.3 Geographical Belts

2.4 Southern and Northern Parts

2.5 Ethno-Cultural Areas

2.6 Summary

References

Chapter 3. Human and Cultural Contexts

3.1 Population

3.2 Labor Force

3.3 Education

3.4 Cultural Diversity

3.5 Summary

References

Chapter 4. Natural and Environmental Resources

4.1 Natural Resources

4.2 Energy Production

4.3 Environmental Quality

4.4 Chinese Environmental Policy

4.5 Policy Implications

References

Chapter 5. Political and Administrative Systems

5.1 Party Versus State

5.2 Government and Administrative Systems

5.3 Legal System

5.4 (Dis)advantages of China’s Political System

5.5 Further Implications

References

Chapter 6. Economic Systems in Transition

6.1 Economic Transition, Chinese Style

6.2 Getting Out of Plan

6.3 Labor and Employment

6.4 Production Ownership

6.5 Public Finance

6.6 Banking System

6.7 Summary

References

Chapter 7. Understanding Chinese Economic Reform

7.1 Radical Reform: The Successful Cases

7.2 Radical Reform: The Unsuccessful Cases

7.3 Gradual/Partial Reform: The Successful Cases

7.4 Gradual/Partial Reform: The Unsuccessful Cases

7.5 Whither Chinese-Style Reform?

7.6 Summary

References

Chapter 8. Economic Growth and Income (Re)distribution

8.1 Macroeconomic Performance

8.2 Understanding Economic Growth

8.3 Income Distribution and Inequality

8.4 Income Redistribution and Social Security

8.5 Summary

Annex

References

Chapter 9. A Multiregional Economic Comparison

9.1 China’s Statistical Systems

9.2 Macroeconomic Performance

9.3 Real Living Standards

9.4 Regional Economic Disparity

9.5 Summary

Annex

References

Chapter 10. Regional Diseconomies and Development Strategy

10.1 Spatial Comparative Advantages

10.2 Spatial Economic Separation

10.3 Spatial Diseconomies and China

10.4 Regional Development Strategies

10.5 Summary

References

Chapter 11. Industrialization and Technological Progress

11.1 Industrialization During the Pre-Reform Era

11.2 Industrialization During the Reform Era

11.3 Technological Progress

11.4 Intellectual Property Rights

Annex

References

Chapter 12. International Economic Engagement

12.1 Historical Review

12.2 Toward an Open Economy

12.3 Foreign Trade

12.4 Understanding China’s Trade Performance

12.5 Summary

Annex

References

Chapter 13. Inward and Outward Direct Investments

13.1 Some Basic Concepts

13.2 Inflow of Foreign Direct Investment

13.3 Outward Direct Investment

Annex

References

Chapter 14. Doing Business in China

14.1 Starting a Business

14.2 Ease of Doing Business Across China

14.3 Understanding China’s Business Culture

14.4 Managing Cultural Differences

Annex

References

Chapter 15. Understanding the Chinese-Speaking Economies

15.1 The Greater China Area

15.2 A Multiregional Economic Comparison

15.3 Cross-Strait Economic Relations

15.4 Overseas Chinese Economics

Annex

References

Chronology

Glossary

Index

1. PowerPoint slides (Introduction and 15 chapters).

2. Case studies (including five in-depth research papers).

3. Suggested reading.

To download a free copy of these materials, please visit the companion site at: http://www.elsevierdirect.com/companions/9780123978264.

Details

No. of pages:
310
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123978288
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123978264

About the Author

Rongxing Guo

Rongxing Guo has served with the OECD in Paris and at the Brookings Institute in Washington, DC. He has taught at the Australian National University, the China University of Mining and Technology, and Korea University, and Gakushuin University in Tokyo. He has an Amazon author's page.

Reviews

"Guo’s book combines the broad brush strokes of an introductory text with rich detail on the complexities of modern China.  The book is a comprehensive guide to the changes that have transformed the Chinese economy during the reform era."

--Eric Thun, University of Oxford

Ratings and Reviews

