Understanding the Chinese Economies
1st Edition
Description
China's economic growth has been more robust in some regions than others. In a country as large as China, examinations of regional differences can provide a viable way to learn about the economy as a whole. Rongxing Guo provides a systematic introduction to the economies of China by describing their external and internal drivers and by placing them within geopolitical and even socio-cultural boundaries. His pairings of case studies and empirical techniques reveal a rich, deep appreciation of the growth process and of interactions between key factors. This book delves more deeply into issues surrounding the economy than other books, offering a unique and important perspective that many will find useful. Covering history and administrative structures, unique economic features, some domestic economic issues, and international economic engagement, it describes an often inaccessible perspective with nuances all students of China will find valuable
Key Features
- Introduces China’s regional economies, often overlooked in US and European texts within larger contexts of social and geopolitical concerns
- Explains the reform process since 1978 in a comprehensive, non-technical, and accessible manner
- Features case studies in each chapter
Readership
For second courses on the Chinese enconomy. Upper-division undergraduates and graduate students studying international trade, macroeconomics, and development economics.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Chapter 1. A Brief History of China
1.1 The Origins of the Nation
1.2 The Rise and Fall of the Empire
1.3 China in the New Millennium
Chapter 2. Spatial and Administrative Divisions
2.1 Administrative Divisions
2.2 Great Regions
2.3 Geographical Belts
2.4 Southern and Northern Parts
2.5 Ethno-Cultural Areas
2.6 Summary
Chapter 3. Human and Cultural Contexts
3.1 Population
3.2 Labor Force
3.3 Education
3.4 Cultural Diversity
3.5 Summary
Chapter 4. Natural and Environmental Resources
4.1 Natural Resources
4.2 Energy Production
4.3 Environmental Quality
4.4 Chinese Environmental Policy
4.5 Policy Implications
Chapter 5. Political and Administrative Systems
5.1 Party Versus State
5.2 Government and Administrative Systems
5.3 Legal System
5.4 (Dis)advantages of China’s Political System
5.5 Further Implications
Chapter 6. Economic Systems in Transition
6.1 Economic Transition, Chinese Style
6.2 Getting Out of Plan
6.3 Labor and Employment
6.4 Production Ownership
6.5 Public Finance
6.6 Banking System
6.7 Summary
Chapter 7. Understanding Chinese Economic Reform
7.1 Radical Reform: The Successful Cases
7.2 Radical Reform: The Unsuccessful Cases
7.3 Gradual/Partial Reform: The Successful Cases
7.4 Gradual/Partial Reform: The Unsuccessful Cases
7.5 Whither Chinese-Style Reform?
7.6 Summary
Chapter 8. Economic Growth and Income (Re)distribution
8.1 Macroeconomic Performance
8.2 Understanding Economic Growth
8.3 Income Distribution and Inequality
8.4 Income Redistribution and Social Security
8.5 Summary
Chapter 9. A Multiregional Economic Comparison
9.1 China’s Statistical Systems
9.2 Macroeconomic Performance
9.3 Real Living Standards
9.4 Regional Economic Disparity
9.5 Summary
Chapter 10. Regional Diseconomies and Development Strategy
10.1 Spatial Comparative Advantages
10.2 Spatial Economic Separation
10.3 Spatial Diseconomies and China
10.4 Regional Development Strategies
10.5 Summary
Chapter 11. Industrialization and Technological Progress
11.1 Industrialization During the Pre-Reform Era
11.2 Industrialization During the Reform Era
11.3 Technological Progress
11.4 Intellectual Property Rights
Chapter 12. International Economic Engagement
12.1 Historical Review
12.2 Toward an Open Economy
12.3 Foreign Trade
12.4 Understanding China’s Trade Performance
12.5 Summary
Chapter 13. Inward and Outward Direct Investments
13.1 Some Basic Concepts
13.2 Inflow of Foreign Direct Investment
13.3 Outward Direct Investment
Chapter 14. Doing Business in China
14.1 Starting a Business
14.2 Ease of Doing Business Across China
14.3 Understanding China’s Business Culture
14.4 Managing Cultural Differences
Chapter 15. Understanding the Chinese-Speaking Economies
15.1 The Greater China Area
15.2 A Multiregional Economic Comparison
15.3 Cross-Strait Economic Relations
15.4 Overseas Chinese Economics
1. PowerPoint slides (Introduction and 15 chapters).
2. Case studies (including five in-depth research papers).
3. Suggested reading.
To download a free copy of these materials, please visit the companion site at: http://www.elsevierdirect.com/companions/9780123978264.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 310
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 29th August 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123978288
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123978264
About the Author
Rongxing Guo
Rongxing Guo has served with the OECD in Paris and at the Brookings Institute in Washington, DC. He has taught at the Australian National University, the China University of Mining and Technology, and Korea University, and Gakushuin University in Tokyo. He has an Amazon author's page.
Reviews
"Guo’s book combines the broad brush strokes of an introductory text with rich detail on the complexities of modern China. The book is a comprehensive guide to the changes that have transformed the Chinese economy during the reform era."
--Eric Thun, University of Oxford