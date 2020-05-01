Understanding Status Defense Myths investigates the role of status in the decision to punish or permit violence in society. Whether that violence is sexual, racial, political, or financial, powerful factors work to maintain the status quo, heaping retribution on low-status perpetrators and delivering leniency to those with high-status. The model of status defense myths identifies four factors that are used to justify violence or absolve perpetrators of blame: evidence, deviance, danger, and social worth. Status defense myths have been studied most often in the context of men’s sexual violence toward women, particularly “victim blaming.” This text goes further to examine the insidious counterpart “perpetrator privileging,” as well as the effects of status defense myths in other forms of violence beyond rape. Whether on an elementary school playground, courtroom, or boardroom, status defense myths are used to privilege the rights and prerogatives of some at the expense of others. Understanding how this rhetoric exists and how it works is essential to understanding and combatting injustice.