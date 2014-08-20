Understanding Satellite Navigation
1st Edition
Description
This book explains the basic principles of satellite navigation technology with the bare minimum of mathematics and without complex equations. It helps you to conceptualize the underlying theory from first principles, building up your knowledge gradually using practical demonstrations and worked examples. A full range of MATLAB simulations is used to visualize concepts and solve problems, allowing you to see what happens to signals and systems with different configurations. Implementation and applications are discussed, along with some special topics such as Kalman Filter and Ionosphere.
With this book you will learn:
- How a satellite navigation system works
- How to improve your efficiency when working with a satellite navigation system
- How to use MATLAB for simulation, helping to visualize concepts
- Various possible implementation approaches for the technologyThe most significant applications of satellite navigation systems
Key Features
- Teaches the fundamentals of satellite navigation systems, using MATLAB as a visualization and problem solving tool
- Worked out numerical problems are provided to aid practical understanding
- On-line support provides MATLAB scripts for simulation exercises and MATLAB based solutions, standard algorithms, and PowerPoint slides
Readership
Undergraduate students; professionals in the area of satellite navigation, coming from different backgrounds
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 1. Introduction to Navigation
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Navigation
- 1.3. Referencing a position
- 1.4. Radio navigation system
- Conceptual questions
- Chapter 2. Satellite Navigation
- 2.1. Satellite navigation
- 2.2. Architectural components
- 2.3. Control segment
- Conceptual questions
- Chapter 3. Satellites in Orbit
- 3.1. Kepler's laws and orbital dynamics
- 3.2. Orbital orientation relative to earth
- 3.3. Perturbation of satellite orbits
- 3.4. Different types of orbit
- 3.5. Selection of orbital parameters
- Conceptual questions
- Chapter 4. Navigation Signals
- 4.1. Navigation signal
- 4.2. Navigation data
- 4.3. Ranging codes
- 4.4. Encryption
- 4.5. Multiple access
- 4.6. Digital modulation
- 4.7. Typical link calculations
- Conceptual questions
- Chapter 5. Navigation Receiver
- 5.1. Navigation receiver
- 5.2. Functional units of user receivers
- Conceptual questions
- Chapter 6. Navigation Solutions
- 6.1. Fundamental concepts
- 6.2. Generation of observation equation
- 6.3. Linearization
- 6.4. Solving for position
- 6.5. Other methods for position fixing
- 6.6. Velocity estimation
- Conceptual questions
- Chapter 7. Errors and Error Corrections
- 7.1. Scope of errors
- 7.2. Control segment errors
- 7.3. Space segment errors
- 7.4. Propagation and user segment errors
- 7.5. Techniques of error mitigation
- 7.6. Effect of errors on positioning
- 7.7. Error budget and performances
- Conceptual questions
- Chapter 8. Differential Positioning
- 8.1. Differential positioning
- 8.2. Differential correction techniques
- 8.3. Implementation of differential systems
- Conceptual questions
- Chapter 9. Special Topics
- 9.1. Kalman filter
- 9.2. The ionosphere
- Conceptual questions
- Chapter 10. Applications
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Applications overview
- 10.3. Specific applications
- Appendix 1. Satellite Navigational Systems
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 20th August 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128001899
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780127999494
About the Author
Rajat Acharya
Dr. Rajat Acharya works as a Scientist at the Space Applications Centre, a unit of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). He is involved with the Indian Satellite Navigation program of GAGAN and IRNSS for more than a decade with pertinent contributions in ionospheric modelling. He is also a Faculty member at the Centre for Space Science and Technology Education – Asia Pacific, where he teaches on the M.Tech course on Satellite Communications and Satellite Navigation. He serves as a visiting Professor at Gujurat University, teaching on the PG Diploma course on Geo-informatics and Satellite Communications. He was also a member of the working group on models and algorithms from ISRO in the second meeting of the International Committee on Global Navigation Satellite System (ICG).
Affiliations and Expertise
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)