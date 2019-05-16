Understanding Process Equipment for Operators and Engineers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128161616, 9780128161623

Understanding Process Equipment for Operators and Engineers

1st Edition

Authors: Norman Lieberman
eBook ISBN: 9780128161623
Paperback ISBN: 9780128161616
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 16th May 2019
Page Count: 431
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
140.86
119.73
170.00
144.50
131.00
111.35
148.00
125.80
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
131.00
111.35
148.00
125.80
170.00
144.50
238.14
202.42
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Understanding Process Equipment for Operators and Engineers explains how process equipment functions. As problems often arise in plants that must be solved by unit engineers, this book offers successful solutions and methods for their implementation. The concepts explained are based on Norm Lieberman’s personal, hands-on experience. Like you, Norm attended a university and was exposed to technical seminars which did not always provide the needed solutions. In this text, you will learn the functioning of a variety of equipment types, including Fired Heater Draft, Centrifugal Pump Head, Distillation Tray Efficiency, Vacuum Jets, Recip Compressors, Steam Turbines, Thermosyphon Circulation Reboilers and Air Cooler.

Key Features

  • Includes methods and procedures on how to make field measurements
  • Outlines fire heater principles and operation and how they develop draft
  • Describes distillation column operation and methods to increase their efficiency
  • Includes computer modeling and provides use case examples

Readership

Practicing chemical engineers; Instrument and control engineers; Plant operators and technicians; Refinery supervisors; Environmental engineers; Managers of petrochemical plants and refineries; Plant maintenance engineers

Table of Contents

1. Enthalpy vs. Entropy
2. Water Hammer in Piping Systems
3. Hydraulic Surge
4. Fired Heater Draft and Excess O2
5. Distillation Tray Efficiency
6. Distillation Tray Capacity
7. Pressure Drop in Pipes – Friction Losses
8. Thermosyphon Circulation in Reboilers
9. NPSH in Pumps – Starting and Running
10. Steam Turbines and Hand Valves
11. Heat Exchangers and Fouling
12. Centrifugal Compressors and Surge
13. Reciprocating Compressor Efficiency
14. Positive Feedback Loops
15. Control Valves Performance
16. Centrifugal Pump Seals
17. Making Field Measurements
18. How to Make a Technical Presentation

Details

No. of pages:
431
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780128161623
Paperback ISBN:
9780128161616

About the Author

Norman Lieberman

Norman Lieberman is a chemical engineer with 53 years of experience in process plant operations, design, and field troubleshooting. Over 19,000 engineers and operators have attended his process equipment troubleshooting seminar. Lieberman has authored nine books. Having been in the industry for 53 years, he is still an active refinery troubleshooter, having learned from long experience that process problems cannot be solved from the office, but only by getting close up to the process equipment.

Affiliations and Expertise

Process Improvement Engineering/Process Chemicals Inc., Louisiana, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.