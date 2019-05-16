Understanding Process Equipment for Operators and Engineers
1st Edition
Description
Understanding Process Equipment for Operators and Engineers explains how process equipment functions. As problems often arise in plants that must be solved by unit engineers, this book offers successful solutions and methods for their implementation. The concepts explained are based on Norm Lieberman’s personal, hands-on experience. Like you, Norm attended a university and was exposed to technical seminars which did not always provide the needed solutions. In this text, you will learn the functioning of a variety of equipment types, including Fired Heater Draft, Centrifugal Pump Head, Distillation Tray Efficiency, Vacuum Jets, Recip Compressors, Steam Turbines, Thermosyphon Circulation Reboilers and Air Cooler.
Key Features
- Includes methods and procedures on how to make field measurements
- Outlines fire heater principles and operation and how they develop draft
- Describes distillation column operation and methods to increase their efficiency
- Includes computer modeling and provides use case examples
Readership
Practicing chemical engineers; Instrument and control engineers; Plant operators and technicians; Refinery supervisors; Environmental engineers; Managers of petrochemical plants and refineries; Plant maintenance engineers
Table of Contents
1. Enthalpy vs. Entropy
2. Water Hammer in Piping Systems
3. Hydraulic Surge
4. Fired Heater Draft and Excess O2
5. Distillation Tray Efficiency
6. Distillation Tray Capacity
7. Pressure Drop in Pipes – Friction Losses
8. Thermosyphon Circulation in Reboilers
9. NPSH in Pumps – Starting and Running
10. Steam Turbines and Hand Valves
11. Heat Exchangers and Fouling
12. Centrifugal Compressors and Surge
13. Reciprocating Compressor Efficiency
14. Positive Feedback Loops
15. Control Valves Performance
16. Centrifugal Pump Seals
17. Making Field Measurements
18. How to Make a Technical Presentation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 431
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 16th May 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128161623
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128161616
About the Author
Norman Lieberman
Norman Lieberman is a chemical engineer with 53 years of experience in process plant operations, design, and field troubleshooting. Over 19,000 engineers and operators have attended his process equipment troubleshooting seminar. Lieberman has authored nine books. Having been in the industry for 53 years, he is still an active refinery troubleshooter, having learned from long experience that process problems cannot be solved from the office, but only by getting close up to the process equipment.
Affiliations and Expertise
Process Improvement Engineering/Process Chemicals Inc., Louisiana, USA