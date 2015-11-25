Understanding Pharmacology
2nd Edition
Essentials for Medication Safety
Description
Pharmacology can be difficult. But with the right text, understanding drugs and how they work doesn’t have to be! Using easy-to-follow language and engaging learning tools — like Memory Joggers, Clinical Pitfalls, Do Not Confuse, and Drug Alerts — the second edition of Understanding Pharmacology: Essentials for Medication Safety helps readers really understand how drugs work. In addition to the popular critical thinking activities from the first edition, the second edition also includes more chapter review questions, updated content, and a new organization that centers on the different body systems. For students who have a limited background in the sciences and want complete preparation for licensure exams and clinical practice, there is no better choice than Understanding Pharmacology, 2nd Edition!
Key Features
- Entire unit reviewing math, weights and measures, and dosage calculation minimizes readers’ anxiety and promotes medication safety.
- Clever, easy-to-recognize margin icons help visual learners remember essential side effects of drugs.
- Simplified heading structure replaces intimidating terminology (i.e. pharmacokinetics) with simplified language (How These Drugs Work) to increase understanding of concepts.
- Drug Alert!, Do-Not-Confuse, and Clinical Pitfall boxes highlight important tips for safe medication administration.
- Memory Jogger boxes help readers remember important drug information.
- Get Ready for Practice sections at the end of each chapter include key points, chapter review questions, and critical thinking activities to reinforce learning.
- 10th grade reading level uses straightforward, everyday language to really enhance readers’ understanding of pharmacology concepts.
- Incorporation of adult learning theory features both a simple to complex organization of material along with answers to why readers need to learn something.
Table of Contents
UNIT I: General Aspects of Pharmacology
1. Drug Regulation, Actions, and Responses
2. Safely Preparing and Giving Drugs
UNIT II: Mathematics for Pharmacology and Dosage Calculation
3. Mathematics Review and Introduction to Dosage Calculations
4. Medical Systems of Weights and Measures
5. Dosage Calculation of Intravenous solutions and Drugs
UNIT III: Pharmacology For Multisystem Application
6. Anti-Inflammatory Drugs
7. Drugs for Pain Control
8. Anti-Infectives: Antibacterial Drugs
9. Anti-Infectives: Antiviral Drugs
10. Anti-Infectives: Antitubercular and Antifungal Drugs
11. Immunizations
12. Anticancer Drugs
Unit IV: Drug Therapy for Endocrine Problems
13. Drug therapy for Diabetes
14. Drug Therapy for Thyroid and Adrenal Gland Problems
Unit V: Drug Therapy for Problems of the Circulatory and Cardiac Systems
15. Drug Therapy Affecting Urine Output
16. Drug Therapy for Hypertension
17. Drug Therapy for Heart Failure
18. Drug Therapy for Dysrhythmias
19. Drug Therapy for High Blood Lipids
20. Drug Therapy to Disrupt Clotting
Unit VI: Drug Therapy for Respiratory System Problems
21. Drug Therapy for Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, and Pulmonary Fibrosis/Hypertension
Unit VII: Drug Therapy for Gastrointestinal System Problems
22. Drug Therapy for Gastrointestinal Dysfunction
23. Drug Therapy for Gastric Ulcers and Reflux
24. Drug Therapy with Nutritional Supplements
Unit VIII: Drug Therapy for Nervous System Problems
25. Drug Therapy for Seizures
26. Drug Therapy for Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Diseases
27. Drug Therapy for Psychiatric Problems
28. Drug Therapy for Insomnia
29. Drug Therapy for Eye Problems
Unit IX: Drug Therapy for Problems of the Musculoskeletal System
30. Drug Therapy for Osteoporosis and Muscle Relaxation
Unit X: Drug Therapy for Problems of the Reproductive System
31. Drug Therapy for Male Reproductive Problems
32. Drug Therapy for Female Reproductive Problems
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2016
- Published:
- 25th November 2015
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323339254
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323339216
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781455739769
About the Author
M. Linda Workman
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly, Gertrude Perkins Oliva Professor of Oncology, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio
Linda LaCharity
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly, Accelerated Program Director and Assistant Professor, College of Nursing, University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Ohio