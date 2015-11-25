Pharmacology can be difficult. But with the right text, understanding drugs and how they work doesn’t have to be! Using easy-to-follow language and engaging learning tools — like Memory Joggers, Clinical Pitfalls, Do Not Confuse, and Drug Alerts — the second edition of Understanding Pharmacology: Essentials for Medication Safety helps readers really understand how drugs work. In addition to the popular critical thinking activities from the first edition, the second edition also includes more chapter review questions, updated content, and a new organization that centers on the different body systems. For students who have a limited background in the sciences and want complete preparation for licensure exams and clinical practice, there is no better choice than Understanding Pharmacology, 2nd Edition!