Understanding Pathophysiology - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323354097, 9780323370486

Understanding Pathophysiology

6th Edition

Authors: Sue Huether Kathryn McCance
Paperback ISBN: 9780323354097
Paperback ISBN: 9780323639491
eBook ISBN: 9780323370486
eBook ISBN: 9780323370523
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 22nd January 2016
Page Count: 1160
Description

Master the important pathophysiology concepts you need to know with the most engaging and reader-friendly text available. Filled with vibrant illustrations and complemented by online resources that bring pathophysiology concepts to life, Understanding Pathophysiology, 6th Edition continues its tradition of delivering the most accurate information on treatments, manifestations, and mechanisms of disease across the lifespan, giving you the fundamental knowledge needed to move forward in your nursing education and career. New additions include a new chapter on epigenetics, new content on rare diseases, a separate chapter for male and female reproductive alterations, streamlined features, simplified language, and fully updated information throughout.

Key Features

  • Introduction to Pathophysiology in the front matter section provides intro to the subject of pathophysiology and explains why it is important.
  • Consistent presentation helps readers better distinguish pathophysiology, clinical manifestations, and evaluation and treatment for each disease.
  • More than 1,000 high-quality illustrations vividly depict clinical manifestations and cellular mechanisms underlying diseases.
  • Lifespan coverage details age-specific conditions affecting pediatric, adult, and aging patients in depth.
  • Algorithms throughout the text clarify disease progression.
  • Risk Factor boxes alert readers to important safety considerations associated with specific diseases.
  • Health Alert boxes highlight new developments in biologic research, diagnostic studies, preventive care, treatments, and more.
  • Quick Check boxes test readers’ retention of important chapter concepts.
  • Geriatric Considerations boxes and Pediatric Considerations boxes highlight key considerations for these demographics in relevant chapters.
  • Did You Understand? sections provide a fast and efficient review of chapter content.
  • Chapter outlines help readers find specific information with ease.
  • Chapter introductions explain why chapter content is important and how it fits into a broader health care context.
  • Key terms are bolded throughout the text for fast, easy reference.
  • Glossary of selected terms familiarizes readers with the most difficult or important terminology.
  • Additional online resources on Evolve companion website offers access to animations, review questions, key terms matching exercises, and more.

Table of Contents

Frontmatter

Introduction to Pathophysiology

PART ONE: BASIC CONCEPTS OF PATHOPHYSIOLOGY

Unit 1: The Cell

1. Cellular Biology

2. Genes and Genetic Diseases 

3. Epigenetics and Disease (NEW)

4. Altered Cellular and Tissue Biology 

5. Fluids and Electrolytes, Acids and Bases

Unit 2: Mechanisms of Self-Defense

6. Innate Immunity: Inflammation and Wound Healing

7. Adaptive Immunity

8.  Infection and Defects in Mechanisms of Defense

9. Stress and Disease

Unit 3: Cellular Proliferation: Cancer

10. Biology of Cancer

11. Cancer Epidemiology

12. Cancer in Children and Adolescents

PART TWO: BODY SYSTEMS AND DISEASES

Unit 4: The Neurologic System

13. Structure and Function of the Neurologic System

14. Pain, Temperature, Sleep, and Sensory Function

15. Alterations in Cognitive Systems, Cerebral Hemodynamics and Motor Function

16. Disorders of the Central and Peripheral Nervous Systems and Neuromuscular Junction

17. Alterations of Neurologic Function in Children

Unit 5: The Endocrine System

18. Mechanisms of Hormonal Regulation

19. Alterations of Hormonal Regulation

Unit 6: The Hematologic System

20. Structure and Function of the Hematologic System

21. Alterations in Hematologic Function

22. Alterations of Hematologic Function in Children

Unit 7: The Cardiovascular and Lymphatic Systems

23. Structure and Function of the Cardiovascular and Lymphatic Systems

24. Alterations of Cardiovascular Function

25. Alterations of Cardiovascular Function in Children

Unit 8: The Pulmonary System

26. Structure and Function of the Pulmonary System

27. Alterations of Pulmonary Function

28. Alterations of Pulmonary Function in Children

Unit 9: The Renal and Urologic Systems

29. Structure and Function of the Renal and Urologic Systems

30. Alterations of Renal and Urinary Tract Function

31. Alterations of Renal and Urinary Tract Function in Children

Unit 10: The Reproductive Systems

32. Structure and Function of the Reproductive Systems

33. Alterations of the Female Reproductive System

34. Alterations of the Male Reproductive System

Unit 11: The Digestive System

35. Structure and Function of the Digestive System

36. Alterations of Digestive Function

37. Alterations in Digestive Function in Children

Unit 12: The Musculoskeletal and Integumentary Systems

38. Structure and Function of the Musculoskeletal System

39. Alterations of Musculoskeletal Function

40. Alterations of Musculoskeletal Function in Children

41. Structure, Function, and Disorders of the Integument

42. Alterations of the Integument in Children

Glossary

Index

Appendix: Common Laboratory Values 

About the Author

Sue Huether

Sue E. Huether, RN, PhD

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, College of Nursing, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT

Kathryn McCance

Kathryn L. McCance, RN, PhD

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, College of Nursing, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT

