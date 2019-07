Master the important pathophysiology concepts you need to know with the most engaging and reader-friendly text available. Filled with vibrant illustrations and complemented by online resources that bring pathophysiology concepts to life, Understanding Pathophysiology, 6th Edition continues its tradition of delivering the most accurate information on treatments, manifestations, and mechanisms of disease across the lifespan, giving you the fundamental knowledge needed to move forward in your nursing education and career. New additions include a new chapter on epigenetics, new content on rare diseases, a separate chapter for male and female reproductive alterations, streamlined features, simplified language, and fully updated information throughout.