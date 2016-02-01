Understanding Pathophysiology - Text and Study Guide Package - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323431248

Understanding Pathophysiology - Text and Study Guide Package

6th Edition

Authors: Sue Huether Kathryn McCance
Paperback ISBN: 9780323431248
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st February 2016
Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Paperback ISBN:
9780323431248

About the Author

Sue Huether

Sue E. Huether, RN, PhD

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, College of Nursing, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT

Kathryn McCance

Kathryn L. McCance, RN, PhD

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, College of Nursing, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT

