Understanding Pathophysiology - Text and Elsevier Adaptive Learning (Access Card) and Elseiver Adaptive Quizzing (Access Card) Package - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323355346

Understanding Pathophysiology - Text and Elsevier Adaptive Learning (Access Card) and Elseiver Adaptive Quizzing (Access Card) Package

5th Edition

Authors: Sue Huether Kathryn McCance
Paperback ISBN: 9780323355346
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 11th September 2014
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Paperback ISBN:
9780323355346

Sue Huether

Sue E. Huether, RN, PhD

Professor Emeritus, College of Nursing, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT

Kathryn McCance

Kathryn L. McCance, RN, PhD

Professor, College of Nursing, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT

