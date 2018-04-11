Understanding Pathophysiology, Canadian Edition

PART ONE: BASIC CONCEPTS OF PATHOPHYSIOLOGY

Unit 1: The Cell

1. Cellular Biology

2. Genes and Genetic Diseases

3. Epigenetics and Disease

4. Altered Cellular and Tissue Biology

5. Fluids and Electrolytes, Acids and Bases

Unit 2: Mechanisms of Self-Defense

6. Innate Immunity: Inflammation and Wound Healing

7. Adaptive Immunity

8. Infection and Defects in Mechanisms of Defense

9. Stress and Disease

Unit 3: Cellular Proliferation: Cancer

10. Biology of Cancer

11. Cancer Epidemiology

12. Cancer in Children and Adolescents

PART TWO: BODY SYSTEMS AND DISEASES

Unit 4: The Neurologic System

13. Structure and Function of the Neurologic System

14. Pain, Temperature, Sleep, and Sensory Function

15. Alterations in Cognitive Systems, Cerebral Hemodynamics and Motor Function

16. Disorders of the Central and Peripheral Nervous Systems and Neuromuscular Junction

17. Alterations of Neurologic Function in Children

Unit 5: The Endocrine System

18. Mechanisms of Hormonal Regulation

19. Alterations of Hormonal Regulation

Unit 6: The Hematologic System

20. Structure and Function of the Hematologic System

21. Alterations in Hematologic Function

22. Alterations of Hematologic Function in Children

Unit 7: The Cardiovascular and Lymphatic Systems

23. Structure and Function of the Cardiovascular and Lymphatic Systems

24. Alterations of Cardiovascular Function

25. Alterations of Cardiovascular Function in Children

Unit 8: The Pulmonary System

26. Structure and Function of the Pulmonary System

27. Alterations of Pulmonary Function

28. Alterations of Pulmonary Function in Children

Unit 9: The Renal and Urologic Systems

29. Structure and Function of the Renal and Urologic Systems

30. Alterations of Renal and Urinary Tract Function

31. Alterations of Renal and Urinary Tract Function in Children

Unit 10: The Reproductive Systems

32. Structure and Function of the Reproductive Systems

33. Alterations of the Female Reproductive System

34. Alterations of the Male Reproductive System

Unit 11: The Digestive System

35. Structure and Function of the Digestive System

36. Alterations of Digestive Function

37. Alterations in Digestive Function in Children

Unit 12: The Musculoskeletal and Integumentary Systems

38. Structure and Function of the Musculoskeletal System

39. Alterations of Musculoskeletal Function

40. Alterations of Musculoskeletal Function in Children

41. Structure, Function, and Disorders of the Integument

42. Alterations of the Integument in Children

Glossary

Index