Understanding Pathophysiology, Canadian Edition
1st Edition
Description
Learn the what, how, and why of pathophysiology within a Canadian context! With easy-to-read, in-depth descriptions of disease, disease etiology, and disease processes, Understanding Pathophysiology, Canadian Edition helps you understand the most important and most complex pathophysiology concepts. Including more than 1,000 full-colour illustrations and photographs, this text makes it easier to identify normal anatomy and physiology, as well as alterations of structure and function. With the most accurate information on treatments, manifestations, and mechanisms of disease across the lifespan, this first-edition text gives you the fundamental knowledge you need to succeed in your nursing education and career!
Key Features
- Consistent presentation of diseases includes pathophysiology, clinical manifestations, and evaluation and treatment.
- Lifespan content includes nine separate pediatric chapters and special sections with aging and pediatrics content.
- Algorithms and flowcharts of diseases and disorders make it easy for you to follow the sequential progression of disease processes.
- Chapter summary reviews provide concise synopses of the main points of each chapter.
- Glossary with approximately 1,000 terms familiarizes you with the most difficult and most important terminology.
- Key terms are blue and bolded throughout the text to provide fast, easy reference.
- Additional What’s New boxes highlight the most current research and clinical development.
- Nutrition and Disease boxes explain the link between concepts of health promotion and disease.
- Quick Check boxes appear at the end of major sections of text and are designed to help you assess your retention of important chapter concepts.
- Risk Factor boxes illustrate important safety considerations associated with specific diseases.
- Did You Understand? end-of-chapter summaries provides you with a comprehensive review of the major concepts presented in each chapter.
- An Introduction to Pathophysiology provides an entrance to the subject of pathophysiology and explains why it is important.
Table of Contents
PART ONE: BASIC CONCEPTS OF PATHOPHYSIOLOGY
Unit 1: The Cell
1. Cellular Biology
2. Genes and Genetic Diseases
3. Epigenetics and Disease
4. Altered Cellular and Tissue Biology
5. Fluids and Electrolytes, Acids and Bases
Unit 2: Mechanisms of Self-Defense
6. Innate Immunity: Inflammation and Wound Healing
7. Adaptive Immunity
8. Infection and Defects in Mechanisms of Defense
9. Stress and Disease
Unit 3: Cellular Proliferation: Cancer
10. Biology of Cancer
11. Cancer Epidemiology
12. Cancer in Children and Adolescents
PART TWO: BODY SYSTEMS AND DISEASES
Unit 4: The Neurologic System
13. Structure and Function of the Neurologic System
14. Pain, Temperature, Sleep, and Sensory Function
15. Alterations in Cognitive Systems, Cerebral Hemodynamics and Motor Function
16. Disorders of the Central and Peripheral Nervous Systems and Neuromuscular Junction
17. Alterations of Neurologic Function in Children
Unit 5: The Endocrine System
18. Mechanisms of Hormonal Regulation
19. Alterations of Hormonal Regulation
Unit 6: The Hematologic System
20. Structure and Function of the Hematologic System
21. Alterations in Hematologic Function
22. Alterations of Hematologic Function in Children
Unit 7: The Cardiovascular and Lymphatic Systems
23. Structure and Function of the Cardiovascular and Lymphatic Systems
24. Alterations of Cardiovascular Function
25. Alterations of Cardiovascular Function in Children
Unit 8: The Pulmonary System
26. Structure and Function of the Pulmonary System
27. Alterations of Pulmonary Function
28. Alterations of Pulmonary Function in Children
Unit 9: The Renal and Urologic Systems
29. Structure and Function of the Renal and Urologic Systems
30. Alterations of Renal and Urinary Tract Function
31. Alterations of Renal and Urinary Tract Function in Children
Unit 10: The Reproductive Systems
32. Structure and Function of the Reproductive Systems
33. Alterations of the Female Reproductive System
34. Alterations of the Male Reproductive System
Unit 11: The Digestive System
35. Structure and Function of the Digestive System
36. Alterations of Digestive Function
37. Alterations in Digestive Function in Children
Unit 12: The Musculoskeletal and Integumentary Systems
38. Structure and Function of the Musculoskeletal System
39. Alterations of Musculoskeletal Function
40. Alterations of Musculoskeletal Function in Children
41. Structure, Function, and Disorders of the Integument
42. Alterations of the Integument in Children
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 11th April 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781771721196
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781771721189
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781771721172
About the Author
Sue Huether
Sue E. Huether, RN, PhD
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, College of Nursing, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT
Kathryn McCance
Kathryn L. McCance, RN, PhD
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, College of Nursing, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT
Mohamed El-Hussein
Mohamed Toufic El-Hussein, RN, BSN, MSN, PhD
Affiliations and Expertise
Mount Royal University, 4825 Mount Royal S.W., Calgary, AB
Kelly Power-Kean
Kelly Power-Kean, RN, BN, MHS, NP
Affiliations and Expertise
Memorial University, 100 Forest Road, Room 1010, Southcott Hall, Centre for Nursing Studies, St. John’s, NL
Stephanie Zettel
Stephanie Zettel, MN, BN, B.Sc(Honours)
Affiliations and Expertise
Mount Royal University, School of Nursing and Midwifery, 4825 Mount Royal Gate SW, Calgary, Alberta T3E 6K6