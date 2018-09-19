Understanding Pathophysiology ANZ, 3rd Edition - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780729544177

Understanding Pathophysiology ANZ, 3rd Edition

3rd Edition

Includes Elsevier Adaptive Quizzing for Understanding Pathophysiology, ANZ 3e

Authors: Judy Craft Christopher Gordon Sue Huether Kathryn McCance Valentina Brashers Sarah List
Paperback ISBN: 9780729544177
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 19th September 2018
Description

Written by Judy Craft and Christopher Gordon, Understanding Pathophysiology ANZ, 3e remains Australia and New Zealand’s leading pathophysiology text for nursing and allied health students. Updated to include the most current scientific and clinical case material across the life span, complex subject manner is presented in an approachable and easy-to-understand format.

Beginning with essential concepts, the text examines the normal structure and function of each body system, followed by the alterations to that system caused by disease. Conditions particularly relevant to children and to the ageing are described in separate sections in each chapter to demonstrate disease processes across the life span.

This now includes Elsevier Adaptive Quizzing for Understanding Pathophysiology, ANZ 3e. Corresponding chapter-by-chapter to the core text, EAQ prepares students for tutorials, lectures and exams, with access to thousands of exam-style questions at your fingertips.

Table of Contents

Part 1: Essential concepts of pathophysiology
Chapter 1. Introduction to clinical science
Chapter 2. Homeostasis
Chapter 3. Cellular structure and function
Chapter 4. Altered cellular function
Chapter 5. Genes

Part 2: Alterations to regulation and control
Chapter 6. The structure and function of the neurological system
Chapter 7. Pain
Chapter 8. Concepts of neurological dysfunction
Chapter 9. Alterations of neurological function across the lifespan
Chapter 10. The structure and function of the endocrine system
Chapter 11. Alterations of endocrine function across the lifespan

Part 3: Alterations to protection and movement
Chapter 12. The structure and function of the immune system
Chapter 13. Inflammation and fever
Chapter 14. Infection
Chapter 15. Alterations of immune function across the lifespan
Chapter 16. The structure and function of the haematological system
Chapter 17. Alterations of haematological function across the lifespan
Chapter 18. The structure and function of the integumentary system
Chapter 19. Alterations of the integumentary system across the lifespan
Chapter 20. The structure and function of the musculoskeletal system
Chapter 21. Alterations of musculoskeletal function across the lifespan

Part 4: Alterations to body maintenance
Chapter 22. The structure and function of the cardiovascular and lymphatic systems
Chapter 23. Alterations of cardiovascular function across the lifespan
Chapter 24. The structure and function of the pulmonary system
Chapter 25. Alterations of pulmonary function across the lifespan
Chapter 26. The structure and function of the digestive system
Chapter 27. Alterations of digestive function across the lifespan
Chapter 28. The structure and function of the urinary system
Chapter 29. Fluids and electrolytes, acids and bases
Chapter 30. Alterations of renal and urinary tract function across the life span

Part 5: Alterations to continuity
Chapter 31. The structure and function of the reproductive systems
Chapter 32. Alterations of the reproductive systems across the lifespan

Part 6: Contemporary health issues
Chapter 33. Introduction to contemporary health issues
Chapter 34. Stress and chronic disease
Chapter 35. Obesity
Chapter 36. Type 2 diabetes
Chapter 37. Cancer
Chapter 38. Genes, genetic disease and the environment
Chapter 39. Neurobiology of mental illness
Chapter 40. Indigenous health issues in Australia
Chapter 41. MĀori health in Aotearoa New Zealand

English
© Elsevier 2018
19th September 2018
Elsevier
9780729544177

Judy Craft

Lecturer in Medical Sciences at Queensland University of Technology, QLD

Christopher Gordon

Senior Lecturer in the Faculty of Nursing and Midwifery, University of Sydney, NSW

Sue Huether

Sue E. Huether, RN, PhD

Professor Emeritus, College of Nursing, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT

Kathryn McCance

Kathryn L. McCance, RN, PhD

Professor, College of Nursing, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT

Valentina Brashers

Assistant Professor of Nursing; Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA

Sarah List

