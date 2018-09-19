Understanding Pathophysiology ANZ, 3rd Edition
3rd Edition
Includes Elsevier Adaptive Quizzing for Understanding Pathophysiology, ANZ 3e
Description
Written by Judy Craft and Christopher Gordon, Understanding Pathophysiology ANZ, 3e remains Australia and New Zealand’s leading pathophysiology text for nursing and allied health students. Updated to include the most current scientific and clinical case material across the life span, complex subject manner is presented in an approachable and easy-to-understand format.
Beginning with essential concepts, the text examines the normal structure and function of each body system, followed by the alterations to that system caused by disease. Conditions particularly relevant to children and to the ageing are described in separate sections in each chapter to demonstrate disease processes across the life span.
This now includes Elsevier Adaptive Quizzing for Understanding Pathophysiology, ANZ 3e. Corresponding chapter-by-chapter to the core text, EAQ prepares students for tutorials, lectures and exams, with access to thousands of exam-style questions at your fingertips.
Table of Contents
Part 1: Essential concepts of pathophysiology
Chapter 1. Introduction to clinical science
Chapter 2. Homeostasis
Chapter 3. Cellular structure and function
Chapter 4. Altered cellular function
Chapter 5. Genes
Part 2: Alterations to regulation and control
Chapter 6. The structure and function of the neurological system
Chapter 7. Pain
Chapter 8. Concepts of neurological dysfunction
Chapter 9. Alterations of neurological function across the lifespan
Chapter 10. The structure and function of the endocrine system
Chapter 11. Alterations of endocrine function across the lifespan
Part 3: Alterations to protection and movement
Chapter 12. The structure and function of the immune system
Chapter 13. Inflammation and fever
Chapter 14. Infection
Chapter 15. Alterations of immune function across the lifespan
Chapter 16. The structure and function of the haematological system
Chapter 17. Alterations of haematological function across the lifespan
Chapter 18. The structure and function of the integumentary system
Chapter 19. Alterations of the integumentary system across the lifespan
Chapter 20. The structure and function of the musculoskeletal system
Chapter 21. Alterations of musculoskeletal function across the lifespan
Part 4: Alterations to body maintenance
Chapter 22. The structure and function of the cardiovascular and lymphatic systems
Chapter 23. Alterations of cardiovascular function across the lifespan
Chapter 24. The structure and function of the pulmonary system
Chapter 25. Alterations of pulmonary function across the lifespan
Chapter 26. The structure and function of the digestive system
Chapter 27. Alterations of digestive function across the lifespan
Chapter 28. The structure and function of the urinary system
Chapter 29. Fluids and electrolytes, acids and bases
Chapter 30. Alterations of renal and urinary tract function across the life span
Part 5: Alterations to continuity
Chapter 31. The structure and function of the reproductive systems
Chapter 32. Alterations of the reproductive systems across the lifespan
Part 6: Contemporary health issues
Chapter 33. Introduction to contemporary health issues
Chapter 34. Stress and chronic disease
Chapter 35. Obesity
Chapter 36. Type 2 diabetes
Chapter 37. Cancer
Chapter 38. Genes, genetic disease and the environment
Chapter 39. Neurobiology of mental illness
Chapter 40. Indigenous health issues in Australia
Chapter 41. MĀori health in Aotearoa New Zealand
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 19th September 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729544177
About the Authors
Judy Craft
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer in Medical Sciences at Queensland University of Technology, QLD
Christopher Gordon
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer in the Faculty of Nursing and Midwifery, University of Sydney, NSW
Sue Huether
Sue E. Huether, RN, PhD
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, College of Nursing, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT
Kathryn McCance
Kathryn L. McCance, RN, PhD
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, College of Nursing, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT
Valentina Brashers
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Nursing; Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA
Sarah List
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.