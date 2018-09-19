Understanding Pathophysiology ANZ, 3rd Edition

Part 1: Essential concepts of pathophysiology

Chapter 1. Introduction to clinical science

Chapter 2. Homeostasis

Chapter 3. Cellular structure and function

Chapter 4. Altered cellular function

Chapter 5. Genes

Part 2: Alterations to regulation and control

Chapter 6. The structure and function of the neurological system

Chapter 7. Pain

Chapter 8. Concepts of neurological dysfunction

Chapter 9. Alterations of neurological function across the lifespan

Chapter 10. The structure and function of the endocrine system

Chapter 11. Alterations of endocrine function across the lifespan

Part 3: Alterations to protection and movement

Chapter 12. The structure and function of the immune system

Chapter 13. Inflammation and fever

Chapter 14. Infection

Chapter 15. Alterations of immune function across the lifespan

Chapter 16. The structure and function of the haematological system

Chapter 17. Alterations of haematological function across the lifespan

Chapter 18. The structure and function of the integumentary system

Chapter 19. Alterations of the integumentary system across the lifespan

Chapter 20. The structure and function of the musculoskeletal system

Chapter 21. Alterations of musculoskeletal function across the lifespan

Part 4: Alterations to body maintenance

Chapter 22. The structure and function of the cardiovascular and lymphatic systems

Chapter 23. Alterations of cardiovascular function across the lifespan

Chapter 24. The structure and function of the pulmonary system

Chapter 25. Alterations of pulmonary function across the lifespan

Chapter 26. The structure and function of the digestive system

Chapter 27. Alterations of digestive function across the lifespan

Chapter 28. The structure and function of the urinary system

Chapter 29. Fluids and electrolytes, acids and bases

Chapter 30. Alterations of renal and urinary tract function across the life span

Part 5: Alterations to continuity

Chapter 31. The structure and function of the reproductive systems

Chapter 32. Alterations of the reproductive systems across the lifespan

Part 6: Contemporary health issues

Chapter 33. Introduction to contemporary health issues

Chapter 34. Stress and chronic disease

Chapter 35. Obesity

Chapter 36. Type 2 diabetes

Chapter 37. Cancer

Chapter 38. Genes, genetic disease and the environment

Chapter 39. Neurobiology of mental illness

Chapter 40. Indigenous health issues in Australia

Chapter 41. MĀori health in Aotearoa New Zealand