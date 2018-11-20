Understanding Pathophysiology ANZ, 3rd Edition and Pharmacology for Health Professionals, 5th Edition Value Pack
1st Edition
Description
An ideal pack for nursing and health professionals students undertaking pharmacology and pathophysiology units, this value pack includes two bestselling ANZ texts, Understanding Pathophysiology ANZ, 3rd Edition and Pharmacology for Health Professionals, 5th Edition.
Understanding Pathophysiology ANZ, 3rd Edition
Written by Judy Craft and Christopher Gordon, Understanding Pathophysiology remains Australia and New Zealand's leading pathophysiology text for nursing and allied health students. Updated to include the most current scientific and clinical case material across the life span, complex subject manner is presented in an approachable and easy-to-understand format.
Beginning with essential concepts, the text examines the normal structure and function of each body system, followed by the alterations to that system caused by disease. Conditions particularly relevant to children and to the ageing are described in separate sections in each chapter to demonstrate disease processes across the life span.
For more information, visit https://www.elsevierhealth.com.au/understanding-pathophysiology-anz-9780729542647.html
Pharmacology for Health Professionals, 5th Edition
Pharmacology for Health Professionals introduces essential pharmacology principles and concepts required to understand the therapeutic effects and clinical uses of current drugs and medicines.
Underpinned by current evidence-based medicine, this substantially updated edition continues to cover topics vital to a holistic understanding of pharmacology. These topics include historical, legal and ethical considerations, pharmacokinetics, and the therapeutic applications and adverse effects of current Australian and New Zealand drugs.
For more information, visit https://www.elsevierhealth.com.au/pharmacology-for-health-professionals-9780729542753.html
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 20th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729560337
About the Editor
Judy Craft
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer in Medical Sciences at Queensland University of Technology, QLD
Christopher Gordon
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer in the Faculty of Nursing and Midwifery, University of Sydney, NSW
About the Author
Bronwen Bryant
Affiliations and Expertise
Honorary Fellow, The University of Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Kathleen Knights
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor in Clinical Pharmacology, Flinders University, SA, Australia
Shaunagh Darroch
Affiliations and Expertise
Pharmacologist, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Andrew Rowland
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Department of Clinical Pharmacology, College of Medicine and Public Health, Flinders University, Adelaide, South Australia, Australia