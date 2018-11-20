Understanding Pathophysiology ANZ, 3rd Edition and Pharmacology for Health Professionals, 5th Edition Value Pack

An ideal pack for nursing and health professionals students undertaking pharmacology and pathophysiology units, this value pack includes two bestselling ANZ texts, Understanding Pathophysiology ANZ, 3rd Edition and Pharmacology for Health Professionals, 5th Edition.

Understanding Pathophysiology ANZ, 3rd Edition

Written by Judy Craft and Christopher Gordon, Understanding Pathophysiology remains Australia and New Zealand's leading pathophysiology text for nursing and allied health students. Updated to include the most current scientific and clinical case material across the life span, complex subject manner is presented in an approachable and easy-to-understand format.

Beginning with essential concepts, the text examines the normal structure and function of each body system, followed by the alterations to that system caused by disease. Conditions particularly relevant to children and to the ageing are described in separate sections in each chapter to demonstrate disease processes across the life span.

For more information, visit https://www.elsevierhealth.com.au/understanding-pathophysiology-anz-9780729542647.html

Pharmacology for Health Professionals, 5th Edition

Pharmacology for Health Professionals introduces essential pharmacology principles and concepts required to understand the therapeutic effects and clinical uses of current drugs and medicines.

Underpinned by current evidence-based medicine, this substantially updated edition continues to cover topics vital to a holistic understanding of pharmacology. These topics include historical, legal and ethical considerations, pharmacokinetics, and the therapeutic applications and adverse effects of current Australian and New Zealand drugs.

For more information, visit https://www.elsevierhealth.com.au/pharmacology-for-health-professionals-9780729542753.html