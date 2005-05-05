Understanding Pain for Better Clinical Practice, Volume 16
1st Edition
A Psychological Perspective
Table of Contents
PART I: THE PSYCHOLOGY OF PAIN PERCEPTION AND BEHAVIOR
Chapter 1 The need to understand the psychology of pain
Chapter 2 Models of pain perception
Chapter 3 The biological-psychological interface: Pain perception
Chapter 4 Attending to pain stimuli: Vigilance and Distraction
Chapter 5 Emotions and the experience of pain
Chapter 6 Interpreting pain signals: Cognitions
Chapter 7 Learning to cope: Behavior in pain and health
Chapter 8 An integrated model
PART II: IMPLICATIONS FOR CLINICAL PRACTICE
Chapter 9 Why does chronic pain develop?
Chapter 10 Communicating with patients
Chapter 11 Managing the first visit
Chapter 12 Early identification of "at risk" patients: screening
Chapter 13 Early intervention
Chapter 14 The way forward
Appendix Session manual for therapist's: Cognitive-behavioral early intervention for groups
Description
A comprehensive review of the current state of thinking and research in relation to the management of the psychological aspects of pain. Written in a style and at a level which is relevant and accessible to the practising clinician and also to students. Addresses the common clinical problems relating to the psychological aspects of pain management and gives practical guidance based on the latest research as to how those problems should be dealt with. Includes an appendix which may be used as a session manual by therapists using cognitive-behavioural therapy with groups for early intervention in pain management. May be used as a textbook as well as a clinical reference.
Key Features
- Volume 16 in an established series conceived and commissioned by Sir Patrick Wall
- Written by probably the best known figure in the field of the psychological management of pain
- Clinically relevant and research based
- Written by a leading researcher who is also a practitioner and understands the problems and concerns of clinicians
- Fully up to the minute - based on the very latest research
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2005
- Published:
- 5th May 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444515919
About the Authors
Steven Linton Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, Orebro University Hospital, Orebro, Sweden