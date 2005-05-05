Understanding Pain for Better Clinical Practice, Volume 16

A comprehensive review of the current state of thinking and research in relation to the management of the psychological aspects of pain. Written in a style and at a level which is relevant and accessible to the practising clinician and also to students. Addresses the common clinical problems relating to the psychological aspects of pain management and gives practical guidance based on the latest research as to how those problems should be dealt with. Includes an appendix which may be used as a session manual by therapists using cognitive-behavioural therapy with groups for early intervention in pain management. May be used as a textbook as well as a clinical reference.