Understanding Pain and Its Relief in Labour

Introducing a comprehensive and practical text that takes an in-depth look at all aspects of pain relief in labor. Expertly edited by a midwife teacher with extensive clinical experience, this manual of instruction looks at the physiological processes involved in the perception of pain and relates them to the physiological process of labor. Emphasizes the growing use of non-pharmacological methods of pain control while including discussions of pharmacological methods of pain relief in labor. Illustrated with clear line drawings to supplement and clarify the text.