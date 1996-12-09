Understanding Pain and Its Relief in Labour - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443050268

Understanding Pain and Its Relief in Labour

1st Edition

Authors: Sue Moore
Paperback ISBN: 9780443050268
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 9th December 1996
Page Count: 184
Description

Introducing a comprehensive and practical text that takes an in-depth look at all aspects of pain relief in labor. Expertly edited by a midwife teacher with extensive clinical experience, this manual of instruction looks at the physiological processes involved in the perception of pain and relates them to the physiological process of labor. Emphasizes the growing use of non-pharmacological methods of pain control while including discussions of pharmacological methods of pain relief in labor. Illustrated with clear line drawings to supplement and clarify the text.

Table of Contents

(Section Headings Only) Introduction. Defining Pain. Physiology of Pain. Psychology of Pain. Management of Labour Pain By Midwives: A Historical Perspective. A Cultural Experience of Pain. Care By Midwives: Women's Experiences. Complementary Medicine for Pain Relief in Labour. Water in Labour. Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation. Drugs in Labour. Regional Anaesthesia: Epidural and Spinal Block

Details

No. of pages:
184
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Paperback ISBN:
9780443050268

About the Author

Sue Moore

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, School of Women's Health, University of Central England in Birmingham, Birmingham, UK

