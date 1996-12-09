Understanding Pain and Its Relief in Labour
1st Edition
Description
Introducing a comprehensive and practical text that takes an in-depth look at all aspects of pain relief in labor. Expertly edited by a midwife teacher with extensive clinical experience, this manual of instruction looks at the physiological processes involved in the perception of pain and relates them to the physiological process of labor. Emphasizes the growing use of non-pharmacological methods of pain control while including discussions of pharmacological methods of pain relief in labor. Illustrated with clear line drawings to supplement and clarify the text.
Table of Contents
(Section Headings Only) Introduction. Defining Pain. Physiology of Pain. Psychology of Pain. Management of Labour Pain By Midwives: A Historical Perspective. A Cultural Experience of Pain. Care By Midwives: Women's Experiences. Complementary Medicine for Pain Relief in Labour. Water in Labour. Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation. Drugs in Labour. Regional Anaesthesia: Epidural and Spinal Block
Details
- No. of pages:
- 184
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 1998
- Published:
- 9th December 1996
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443050268
About the Author
Sue Moore
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, School of Women's Health, University of Central England in Birmingham, Birmingham, UK