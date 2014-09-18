Understanding Nursing Research
6th Edition
Building an Evidence-Based Practice
Description
As the bestselling nursing research text, Understanding Nursing Research: Building an Evidence-Based Practice, 6th Edition offers unique insights into understanding, appraising, and applying published research to evidence-based practice. It is known for its authoritative content, time-tested systematic approach, and unique research example format newly redesigned for the sixth edition to better demonstrate how the steps of the research process relate to evidence-based nursing.
"This would be excellent for student nurses, nurses new to research or any nurse with an interest in research." Reviewed by: Helen Reeves, St Giles Walsall Hospice on behalf of Nursing Times, December 2015
Key Features
- Authoritative content is written by two of the true pioneers in nursing research, who offer unique, first-hand insights into the field.
- Research examples provide practice in working with published studies, with many of the examples including Critical Appraisal and Implications for Practice sections.
- Clear, step-by-step organization introduces the research process and demonstrates how this systematic framework relates to evidence-based practice.
- Strong emphasis on evidence-based practice helps you develop skills in studying and appraising published research, so you are prepared for your role in working with research evidence.
- Critical Appraisal Guidelines boxes provide step-by-step guidance in appraising published research studies.
- Emphasis on critical appraisal versus critique reflects contemporary usage in nursing research and evidence-based practice.
- Balanced coverage of qualitative research prepares you to approach research questions and clinical questions with an unbiased view of the researcher's methodology.
- Presentation of two different appraisal processes covers both the traditional in-depth critical appraisal process that prepares you for graduate-level work in research, and the concise, practice-focused research appraisal process that equips you for quick and accurate evaluation of the applicability of research findings to clinical practice.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice
2. Introduction to Quantitative Research
3. Introduction to Qualitative Research
4. Examining Ethics in Nursing Research
5. Research Problems, Purposes, and Hypotheses
6. Understanding and Critically Appraising the Literature Review
7. Understanding Theory and Research Frameworks
8. Clarifying Quantitative Research Designs
9. Examining Populations and Samples in Research
10. Clarifying Measurement and Data Collection in Quantitative Research
11. Understanding Statistics in Research
12. Critical Appraisal of Quantitative and Qualitative Research for Nursing Practice
13. Building an Evidence-Based Nursing Practice
14. Introduction to Outcomes Research
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 18th September 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323293327
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455772520
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455776924
About the Author
Susan Grove
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, College of Nursing, The University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, Texas; Adult Nurse Practitioner, Family Practice, Grand Prairie, Texas
Jennifer Gray
Affiliations and Expertise
George W. and Hazel M. Jay Professor, College of Nursing; Associate Dean and Chair, Department of MSN Administration, Education, and PhD Programs, The University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, Texas
Nancy Burns
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, College of Nursing, The University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, Texas; Faith Community Nurse, St. Matthew Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Burleson, Texas