Understanding Nursing Research - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323532051, 9780323546515

Understanding Nursing Research

7th Edition

Building an Evidence-Based Practice

Authors: Susan Grove Jennifer Gray
Paperback ISBN: 9780323532051
Paperback ISBN:
eBook ISBN: 9780323546515
eBook ISBN: 9780323546447
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 20th September 2018
Page Count: 528
Description

Edition after edition, Burns & Grove’s Understanding Nursing Research: Building an Evidence-Based Practice has been known as a leading textbook of nursing research for evidence-based practice (EBP). Now under the authorship of Drs. Grove and Gray, this streamlined and enhanced 7th edition gives you even sharper insights into understanding, appraising, and applying published research for evidence-based nursing practice. Known for its authoritative content, time-tested systematic approach, and unique research example format — the new edition of this bestselling textbook includes an enhanced EBP focus, new content on the emerging trend of mixed-methods research, and a spotlight on need-to-know information to equip you to apply the latest evidence to your clinical practice.

Key Features

  • Clear, step-by-step organization introduces the research process and demonstrates how this systematic framework relates to EBP.
  • Research examples provide practice in working with published studies, with many of the examples including Critical Appraisal and Implications for Practice sections.
  • Critical Appraisal Guidelines boxes provide step-by-step guidance in appraising published research studies.
  • Balanced coverage of qualitative and quantitative research prepares you to approach research questions and clinical questions with an unbiased view of the researcher's methodology.
  • Authoritative content is written by pioneers and practitioners of nursing research, who offer unique, first-hand insights into the field.
  • Strong emphasis on evidence-based practice helps you develop skills in studying and appraising published research, so you are prepared for your role in working with research evidence.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to Nursing Research and Its Importance in Building an Evidence-Based Practice
    2. Introduction to Quantitative Research
    3. Introduction to Qualitative Research
    4. Examining Ethics in Nursing Research
    5. Examining Research Problems, Purposes, and Hypotheses
    6. Understanding and Critically Appraising the Literature Review
    7. Understanding Theory and Research Frameworks
    8. Clarifying Quantitative Research Designs
    9. Examining Populations and Samples in Research
    10. Clarifying Measurement and Data Collection in Quantitative Research
    11. Understanding Statistics in Research
    12. Critical Appraisal of Quantitative and Qualitative Research for Nursing Practice
    13. Building an Evidence-Based Nursing Practice
    14. Introduction to Additional Research Methodologies in Nursing: Mixed Methods and Outcomes NEW!
    Glossary
    Index

Details

No. of pages:
528
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Paperback ISBN:
9780323532051
Paperback ISBN:
eBook ISBN:
9780323546515
eBook ISBN:
9780323546447

About the Author

Susan Grove

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, College of Nursing, The University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, Texas; Adult Nurse Practitioner, Family Practice, Grand Prairie, Texas

Jennifer Gray

Affiliations and Expertise

George W. and Hazel M. Jay Professor, College of Nursing; Associate Dean and Chair, Department of MSN Administration, Education, and PhD Programs, The University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, Texas

