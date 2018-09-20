Edition after edition, Burns & Grove’s Understanding Nursing Research: Building an Evidence-Based Practice has been known as a leading textbook of nursing research for evidence-based practice (EBP). Now under the authorship of Drs. Grove and Gray, this streamlined and enhanced 7th edition gives you even sharper insights into understanding, appraising, and applying published research for evidence-based nursing practice. Known for its authoritative content, time-tested systematic approach, and unique research example format — the new edition of this bestselling textbook includes an enhanced EBP focus, new content on the emerging trend of mixed-methods research, and a spotlight on need-to-know information to equip you to apply the latest evidence to your clinical practice.