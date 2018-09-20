Understanding Nursing Research
7th Edition
Building an Evidence-Based Practice
Description
Edition after edition, Burns & Grove’s Understanding Nursing Research: Building an Evidence-Based Practice has been known as a leading textbook of nursing research for evidence-based practice (EBP). Now under the authorship of Drs. Grove and Gray, this streamlined and enhanced 7th edition gives you even sharper insights into understanding, appraising, and applying published research for evidence-based nursing practice. Known for its authoritative content, time-tested systematic approach, and unique research example format — the new edition of this bestselling textbook includes an enhanced EBP focus, new content on the emerging trend of mixed-methods research, and a spotlight on need-to-know information to equip you to apply the latest evidence to your clinical practice.
Key Features
- Clear, step-by-step organization introduces the research process and demonstrates how this systematic framework relates to EBP.
- Research examples provide practice in working with published studies, with many of the examples including Critical Appraisal and Implications for Practice sections.
- Critical Appraisal Guidelines boxes provide step-by-step guidance in appraising published research studies.
- Balanced coverage of qualitative and quantitative research prepares you to approach research questions and clinical questions with an unbiased view of the researcher's methodology.
- Authoritative content is written by pioneers and practitioners of nursing research, who offer unique, first-hand insights into the field.
- Strong emphasis on evidence-based practice helps you develop skills in studying and appraising published research, so you are prepared for your role in working with research evidence.
Table of Contents
- Introduction to Nursing Research and Its Importance in Building an Evidence-Based Practice
2. Introduction to Quantitative Research
3. Introduction to Qualitative Research
4. Examining Ethics in Nursing Research
5. Examining Research Problems, Purposes, and Hypotheses
6. Understanding and Critically Appraising the Literature Review
7. Understanding Theory and Research Frameworks
8. Clarifying Quantitative Research Designs
9. Examining Populations and Samples in Research
10. Clarifying Measurement and Data Collection in Quantitative Research
11. Understanding Statistics in Research
12. Critical Appraisal of Quantitative and Qualitative Research for Nursing Practice
13. Building an Evidence-Based Nursing Practice
14. Introduction to Additional Research Methodologies in Nursing: Mixed Methods and Outcomes NEW!
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2019
- Published:
- 20th September 2018
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323532051
- Paperback ISBN:
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323546515
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323546447
About the Author
Susan Grove
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, College of Nursing, The University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, Texas; Adult Nurse Practitioner, Family Practice, Grand Prairie, Texas
Jennifer Gray
Affiliations and Expertise
George W. and Hazel M. Jay Professor, College of Nursing; Associate Dean and Chair, Department of MSN Administration, Education, and PhD Programs, The University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, Texas