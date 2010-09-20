Understanding Nursing Research
5th Edition
Building an Evidence-Based Practice
Description
Learn how to evaluate and apply research with the #1 nursing research book! Understanding Nursing Research: Building an Evidence-Based Practice is known for its authoritative content, a time-tested step-by-step approach, and abundant use of research examples. With improved clarity and readability, the new edition strengthens its focus on evidence-based practice to better demonstrate how the steps of the research process relate to evidence-based nursing. Written by two of the leaders in the field of nursing research, Nancy Burns and Susan K. Grove, this full-color text offers unique insights into understanding, appraising, and applying published research to evidence-based practice.
Key Features
- Authoritative content is written by two of the true pioneers in nursing research, who offer unique, first-hand insights into the field.
- Research examples provide practice in working with published studies, with many of the examples including Critical Appraisal and Implications for Practice sections.
- A clear, step-by-step organization introduces the research process and demonstrates how this systematic framework relates to evidence-based practice.
Table of Contents
Introduction to Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice
Introduction to the Quantitative Research Process
Introduction to the Qualitative Research Process
Examining Ethics in Research
Research Problems, Purposes, and Hypotheses
Understanding the Literature Review in Published Studies
Understanding Theory and Research Frameworks
Clarifying Quantitative Research Designs
Examining Populations and Samples in Research
Clarifying Measurement and Data Collection in Quantitative Research
Understanding Statistics in Research
Critical Appraisal of Quantitative and Qualitative Research for Nursing Practice
Building an Evidence-Based Nursing Practice
Introduction to Outcomes Research
Details
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 20th September 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437726558
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455757978
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455754694
About the Author
Nancy Burns
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, College of Nursing, The University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, Texas; Faith Community Nurse, St. Matthew Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Burleson, Texas
