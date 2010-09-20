Understanding Nursing Research - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9781437707502, 9781437726558

Understanding Nursing Research

5th Edition

Building an Evidence-Based Practice

Authors: Nancy Burns Susan Grove Susan Grove
eBook ISBN: 9781437726558
eBook ISBN: 9781455757978
eBook ISBN: 9781455754694
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 20th September 2010
Page Count: 592
Description

Learn how to evaluate and apply research with the #1 nursing research book! Understanding Nursing Research: Building an Evidence-Based Practice is known for its authoritative content, a time-tested step-by-step approach, and abundant use of research examples. With improved clarity and readability, the new edition strengthens its focus on evidence-based practice to better demonstrate how the steps of the research process relate to evidence-based nursing. Written by two of the leaders in the field of nursing research, Nancy Burns and Susan K. Grove, this full-color text offers unique insights into understanding, appraising, and applying published research to evidence-based practice.

Key Features

  • Authoritative content is written by two of the true pioneers in nursing research, who offer unique, first-hand insights into the field.
  • Research examples provide practice in working with published studies, with many of the examples including Critical Appraisal and Implications for Practice sections.
  • A clear, step-by-step organization introduces the research process and demonstrates how this systematic framework relates to evidence-based practice.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice

  2.  Introduction to the Quantitative Research Process

  3.  Introduction to the Qualitative Research Process 

  4.  Examining Ethics in Research 

  5.  Research Problems, Purposes, and Hypotheses

  6.  Understanding the Literature Review in Published Studies

  7. Understanding Theory and Research Frameworks

  8. Clarifying Quantitative Research Designs

  9. Examining Populations and Samples in Research

  10. Clarifying Measurement and Data Collection in Quantitative Research

  11. Understanding Statistics in Research 

  12.  Critical Appraisal of Quantitative and Qualitative Research for Nursing Practice

  13. Building an Evidence-Based Nursing Practice

  14. Introduction to Outcomes Research

About the Author

Nancy Burns

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, College of Nursing, The University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, Texas; Faith Community Nurse, St. Matthew Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Burleson, Texas

