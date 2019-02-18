Understanding Nursing Research: First South Asia Edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131257104

Understanding Nursing Research: First South Asia Edition

1st Edition

Building an Evidence-Based Practice

Authors: Susan Grove Jennifer Gray
Paperback ISBN: 9788131257104
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 18th February 2019
Page Count: 528
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
528
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
Paperback ISBN:
9788131257104

About the Author

Susan Grove

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, College of Nursing, The University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, Texas; Adult Nurse Practitioner, Family Practice, Grand Prairie, Texas

Jennifer Gray

Affiliations and Expertise

George W. and Hazel M. Jay Professor, College of Nursing; Associate Dean and Chair, Department of MSN Administration, Education, and PhD Programs, The University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, Texas

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.