Understanding Nursing Research,6e

1. Introduction to Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice

2. Introduction to Quantitative Research

3. Introduction to Qualitative Research

4. Examining Ethics in Nursing Research

5. Research Problems, Purposes, and Hypotheses

6. Understanding and Critically Appraising the Literature Review

7. Understanding Theory and Research Frameworks

8. Clarifying Quantitative Research Designs

9. Examining Populations and Samples in Research

10. Clarifying Measurement and Data Collection in Quantitative Research

11. Understanding Statistics in Research

12. Critical Appraisal of Quantitative and Qualitative Research for Nursing Practice

13. Building an Evidence-Based Nursing Practice

14. Introduction to Outcomes Research

Glossary

Index

