Understanding Motion Capture for Computer Animation
2nd Edition
Description
Understanding Motion Capture for Computer Animation discusses the latest technology developments in digital design, film, games, medicine, sports, and security engineering. Motion capture records a live-motion event and translates it into a digital context. It is the technology that converts a live performance into a digital performance. In contrast, performance animation is the actual performance that brings life to the character, even without using technology. If motion capture is the collection of data that represents motion, performance animation is the character that a performer represents.
The book offers extensive information about motion capture. It includes state-of-the-art technology, methodology, and developments in the current motion-capture industry. In particular, the different ways to capture motions are discussed, including using cameras or electromagnetic fields in tracking a group of sensors. This book will be useful for students taking a course about digital filming, as well as for anyone who is interested in this topic.
Key Features
- Completely revised to include almost 40% new content with emphasis on RF and Facial Motion Capture Systems
- Describes all the mathematical principles associated with motion capture and 3D character mechanics
- Helps you budget by explaining the costs associated with individualized motion capture projects
Readership
Professionals involved in 3D animation for games, television, and feature films
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Motion Capture Primer
Motion Capture and Performance Animation
History of Performance Animation in the Entertainment Field
Types of Motion Capture
Applications of Motion Capture
Chapter 2 Motion Capture Case Studies and Controversy
Digital Humans and the Uncanny Valley
Relevant Motion Capture Accounts
Chapter 3 The Motion Capture Session
Deciding to Use Motion Capture
Preparing for the Session
During the Session
Summary
Chapter 4 The Motion Data
Motion Data Types and Formats
Writing a Motion Capture Translator
Chapter 5 Setting up Your Character
Setting up a Character with Rotational Data
Setting up a Character with Translational Data
Facial Motion Capture
Tips and Tricks
Conclusion
Appendix A Motion Capture Equipment and Software Manufactures
Appendix B Motion Capture Service Providers
Appendix C Web Resources
Details
- No. of pages:
- 276
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2011
- Published:
- 15th December 2010
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123814968
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123814975
About the Author
Alberto Menache
Alberto Menache founded Three Space Imagery, Inc. (TSi), a computer graphics and video game developer, in Los Angeles, where he and his team developed proprietary software for motion capture usage in animation. After selling his software to Motion Analysis Corporation, Menache moved on to Pacific Data Images, a computer graphics industry leader, where he is the lead character technical director at the commercial and film effects division. His latest production credits include the film Forces of Nature, commercials for SEGA, Circle K and Pillsbury, the award-winning music video for TLC's "Waterfalls", and dozens of video games, including Dark Ridge, Messiah and Soul Blade.
Reviews
"Modern motion capture has proven to be a groundbreaking tool in VFX, when used properly. The latest edition of Understanding Motion Capture will help make sure that you know how and when to use this technology... and perhaps more importantly, when not to use it!" --Scott Stokdyk, Award winning Visual Effects Supervisor