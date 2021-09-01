Understanding Living Systems
1st Edition
Description
Understanding Living Systems presents an integrated approach covering mathematics, physics, computer science, biology and medicine. Modelling approaches to living systems range between a top-down (differential equations) and a bottom-up (agent-based) models. Recently, computational modelling has been proposed as an intermediate level approach. This promising approach needs further improvements in order to deal in particular with the modularity of the representation of complex interactions. For that purpose, the authors present a new framework based on Higher Order Category Theory allowing modelling the physiological, pathological and repaired structure dynamics and evolution of living systems via a Categorification Modelling Approach: dynamics as modifications of structure, and evolution as modifications of dynamics.
In the novel approach presented in Understanding Living Systems, the physiological structure is modelled at the level of n-categories (n-categories, n-functors, n-natural transformations, n-adjunctions etc.), the dynamics is modelled at the level of (n+h)-categories, and the evolution is modelled at the level of (n+h+k)categories. The pathological structure is modelled at the level of n-categories (n+n’)-categories, the pathological repaired dynamics is modelled at the level of (n+n’ + h+h’)-categories and the pathological evolution is modelled at the level of (n+n’ + h+ h’ + k+k’)-categories. The repaired structure is modelled at the level of n-categories (n+n’+n”)-categories, the repaired dynamics is modelled at the level of (n+n’+n” + h+h’+h”)-categories and the repaired evolution is modelled at the level of (n+n’+n” + h+h’+h” + k+k’+k”)categories. This new approach advances the field of computational modeling for biomedical engineers, computer scientists, physicians, and mathematical researchers.
Key Features
- Presents the principles and methods of modelling living systems to provide a solid foundation for understanding the field
- Discusses symmetries and categorical modelling in fields such molecular biology, genetics and epigenetics, homeostatis and immune response, as well as the biomedical engineering applications of the models in these various areas
- Provides complete coverage of biomedical interaction networks in fields such as Psycho-Neuro-Endocrine-Immune interactions, neurons and brain categorical interactions, as well as natural and enatural interatcions, along with the biomedical engineering applications of the models in these various areas
Readership
Students, educators, and researchers in the field of computational biology, mathematical physiology, biomedical engineering, mathematics, physics, data science etc. Research scientists in medical and biological sciences, clinicians in internal medicine
Table of Contents
Part 1 MODELING of Living Systems: principles and methods
1.1 Modeling Principles
1.1.1 Structure, Dynamics and Evolution
1.1.2 Multiscale phenomena
1.1.3 Classical and Quantum Information Processing
1.2 Modeling methods
1.2.1 Interactions and Symmetries of Agents Roles: n-Categories
1.2.2 Interactions and Symmetries of Agents Communities: (n+h)-Categories
1.2.3 Global interactions and Symmetries: (n+h+k)-Categories
1.3 Related methods: a Category Theory perspective
1.3.1 Agent based modeling
1.3.2 Statistical modeling
1.3.3 Differential and numerical modeling
Part 2 Living Systems, Symmetries and Categorical Simplexity
2.1 Molecular biology in InterCategories
2.1.1 Physiology Categories of Molecular biology
2.1.2 Pathology Categories of Molecular biology
2.2 Genetics and Epigenetics in InterCategories
2.2.1 Physiology Categories of Genetics and Epigenetics
2.2.2 Pathology Categories of Genetics and Epigenetics
2.3 Homeostasis, Feedback and Adjunctions
2.3.1 Physiology Categories of Homeostasis
2.3.2 Pathology Categories of Homeostasis
2.4 Immune System Response to Cancer and Categorical Triality
2.4.1 Physiology Categories of Immune System Response
2.4.2 Pathology Categories of Immune System Response
Part 3 Categorical Interactions Networks
3.1 Neurons and Brain Categorical Interactions Networks
3.1.1 Physiology Categorical Interactions of the Immune System Response
3.1.2 Pathology Categorical Interactions of the Immune System Response
3.2 Psycho-Neuro-Endocrine-Immune Categorical Interactions Networks
3.2.1 Physiology Categorical Interactions of the Immune System Response
3.2.2 Pathology Categorical Interactions of
3.3 Categorical Interactions Networks of Intelligent Systems
3.3.1 Physiology Categorical Interactions Networks of Intelligent Systems
3.3.2 Pathology Categorical Interactions Networks of Intelligent Systems
About the Authors
Jean Clairambault
Dr. Jean Clairambault is Emeritus Senior Scientist and Director of Research for the Mathematical Models for Biology and Medicine (MAMBA) team at Institut National de Recherche en Informatique et en Automatique (INRIA), Paris, France. He received his Ph.D. in Mathematics (Analytical Geometry) from INRIA Paris and his M.D. from INRIA Paris. His research specialties include evolution of phenotypes in cancer cell populations (‘cell Darwinism’) towards drug resistance, physiologically structured partial differential equation models for cell population dynamics, pharmacotherapeutic optimization in oncology with regard to toxic side effects and drug resistance, and the cell division cycle and its physiological and pharmacological control in cell populations.
Damien Giacchero
Dr. Damien Giacchero is a Dermatologist and Oncologist at the Centre Antoine Lacassagne of the CHU – Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Nice, Nice, France. He received is M.D. in Dermatology, Oncology, and Public Health from Faculte de Medecine de Nice. His research specialties include clinical best practices and industrial and institutional experimentation in melanoma.
Jean-Francois Mascari
Dr. Jean-François Mascari has been a Senior Scientist at CNR, Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche - Instituto per le Applicazioni del Calcolo, Rome, Italy, since 2006 and has led a number of research projects at the institute, including consulting projects with CERN, Hewlett-Packard, University of Minnesota, Los Alamos National Laboratory, and the International Institute of Computer Science, University of California Berkeley. He received his Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering and Information Theory from University of Rome.
Remy Tuyeras
