Understanding Librarians - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843346159, 9781780632698

Understanding Librarians

1st Edition

Communication is the Issue

Authors: Barbara Hull
Paperback ISBN: 9781843346159
eBook ISBN: 9781780632698
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 5th August 2011
Page Count: 200
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
49.50
34.65
34.65
34.65
39.60
34.65
34.65
39.60
61.95
43.37
43.37
43.37
49.56
43.37
43.37
49.56
80.00
56.00
56.00
56.00
64.00
56.00
56.00
64.00
86.36
60.45
60.45
60.45
69.09
60.45
60.45
69.09
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
80.00
56.00
56.00
56.00
64.00
56.00
56.00
64.00
49.50
34.65
34.65
34.65
39.60
34.65
34.65
39.60
61.95
43.37
43.37
43.37
49.56
43.37
43.37
49.56
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Dedication

List of tables

About the author and contributors

Chapter 1: Defining the problem

Chapter 2: What are libraries for?

Chapter 3: Images of librarians

Chapter 4: Psychological barriers

Chapter 5: Social class and lack of education as barriers

Chapter 6: Language as a barrier

Chapter 7: Lack of literacy numeracy skills as a barrier

Chapter 8: Information CommunicationTechnology as a barrier

Chapter 9: Disability as a barrier

Chapter 10: Clarity of purpose

Chapter 11: Evaluation the value of systematic research

Chapter 12: Librarians as reflective practitioners

Chapter 13: Staff development

Chapter 14: Self publicise

Chapter 15: Breaking down the library walls: responding to the needs of the Google generation

Chapter 16: Communication within partnerships at Deakin University Library: the liaison link

Chapter 17: Where are we now?

Index

Description

Aimed at professionals and trainee professionals within the library and information service (LIS) fields, this book reminds the reader of the frequently ignored communication-gulf between the professional and the layman, and in particular the lack of true communication between LIS professionals and the user. It focuses especially on ‘non-standard’ users, such as non-native speakers or those with some disability. The author provides accessible examples of good practice, assesses their degree of success and suggests further ways to improve performance in information provision.

Key Features

  • Written by a “poacher turned gamekeeper” – an information professional who is also an experienced adult educator
  • Jargon-free and accessible style of delivery
  • Highlights the human aspects of using libraries, even if this is in a virtual environment

Readership

Practitioners and students of Library and Information Science

Details

No. of pages:
200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
Paperback ISBN:
9781843346159
eBook ISBN:
9781780632698

Reviews

Hull provides a well-researched argument, which is anchored in evidence. While written mainly from an academic library perspective, the themes remain relevant to all libraries., The Australian Library Journal
Provides a comprehensive overview of the various barriers a library professional needs to keep in mind when dealing with customers., The Australian Library Journal
This easy-to-read and easy-to-understand book can be treated both as a starting point for further research and as a code of conduct for librarians, library managers, and library practitioners., Journal of Librarianship and Information Science

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Barbara Hull Author

Dr Barbara Hull is the author of the British Library-commissioned report, Barriers to Libraries as agents of lifelong learning. Hull has published widely in both the information profession literature and to a wider audience, she has delivered numerous international conference papers on overcoming barriers to accessing libraries, a number having come by invitation. As a lifelong practitioner in Adult and Community Education, Hull focussed her PhD. research on the changes in the self-esteem of students from previous educational disadvantages. With 27 years’ experience in management of libraries in Special, College, Further and Higher Education, she has always had a special interest in empowering the end-user. For 13 years Hull was Social Sciences Librarian with special responsibility for library research at Teesside University, where she currently teaches English for Learning to Speakers of Other Languages.

Affiliations and Expertise

Teesside University, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.