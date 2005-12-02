Understanding Late Devonian and Permian-Triassic Biotic and Climatic Events, Volume 20
1st Edition
Editors: Jeff Over Jared Morrow P. Wignall
eBook ISBN: 9780080457840
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444521279
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 2nd December 2005
Page Count: 344
Table of Contents
- Preface/Introduction to Volume.
- Toward understanding Late Devonian global events: few answers, many questions.
- Modelling Late Devonian extinction hypotheses.
- Sedimentary Fill of the Late Devonian Flynn Creek Crater: A Hard Target Marine Impact.
- Devonian stromatoporoid originations, extinctions, and paleobiogeography: how they relate to the Frasnian-Famennian extinction.
- Using environmental niche modelling to study the Late Devonian biodiversity crisis.
- Subdivision of the terminal Frasnian linguiformis conodont Zone, revision of the correlative interval of Montagne Noire Zone 13, and discussion of stratigraphically significant associated trilobites.
- Productivity and bottom water redox conditions at the Frasnian-Fammennian boundary on both sides of the Eovariscan Belt: constraints from trace-element geochemistry.
- Evidence for Late Devonian (Kellwasser) anoxic events in the Great Basin, western United States.
- Late Permian double-phased mass extinction and volcanism: an oceanographic perspective.
- Fossil preservation during the aftermath of the end-Permian mass extinction: Taphonomic processes and palaeoecological signals.
- Environmental trends of Early Triassic biofabrics: Implications for understanding the aftermath of the end-Permian mass extinction.
Description
The Late Devonian and Permian-Triassic intervals are among the most dynamic episodes of Earth history, marked by large secular changes in continental ecosystems, dramatic fluctuations in ocean oxygenation, major phases of biotic turnover, volcanism, bolide impact events, and rapid fluctuations in stable isotope systems and sea level. This volume highlights contributions from a broad range of geological sub-disciplines currently striving to understand these critical intervals of geologically rapid, global-scale changes.
Key Features
- Provides updated, current models for the mid-Late Devonian and Permian-Triassic mass extinction episodes
- Highlights several new analytical approaches for developing quantitative datasets
- Takes an integrated approach presenting datasets from a broad range of sub-disciplines
Readership
Palaeontologists, sedimentologists, geoscientists, petroleum geologists
About the Editors
Jeff Over Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
SUNY, Geneseo NY, USA
Jared Morrow Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Northern Colorado, Greeley,Colorado,USA
P. Wignall Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Leeds, UK
