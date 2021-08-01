Understanding Insulin and Insulin Resistance
1st Edition
Description
Understanding Insulin and Insulin Resistance is written in simple, clear language with diagrams that show the complex interplay of various factors in the initiation of insulin resistance. The design is systematic and meticulous, portraying topics in a flow from simple to complex. This resource is intended for a broad audience spanning across biochemistry, medicine, dentistry, academia, physicians, and research scholars. It extends the approach to biochemistry, physiology, metabolism of insulin along with the coverage of pathophysiology of insulin resistance, its effects on the body tissues, and its analysis on insulin resistance syndrome.
Key Features
- Combines both intensive and extensive study material related to the topic
- Describes insulin resistance syndrome encompassing details regarding its prevalence and components
- Blends both theoretical and clinical knowledge related to insulin and insulin resistance syndrome
- Gathers the vast knowledge about insulin and insulin resistance in one volume, eliminating searches through hundreds of journal articles
Readership
A broad audience, spanning across biochemistry, medicine, dentistry, academia, and research scholars
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Discovery of Insulin
1.1 Work of Paul Langerhans
1.2 Work of Oscar Minkowski and Joseph von Mering
1.3 Work of Nicolas C. Paulescu
1.4 Work of Banting, Best, and McLeod
1.5 Role of American Physiological Association
Chapter 2
2.1 Structure of Insulin
Structure of polypeptide chains
Disulfide bonds
Variation in structure of human, pig, bovine, and sheep insulin molecules
2.2 Properties of Insulin
2.2.1 Properties of Insulin as Substance
2.2.2 Properties of Insulin Formulations
Neutral insulin BP
Insulin Zinc Suspension BP
Insulin Zinc Suspension BP (Amorphous)
Insulin Zinc Suspension BP (Crystalline)
Biphasic Insulin BP
Global Zinc Insulin BP
Isophane Insulin
Protamine Zinc Insulin
Chapter 3 Biosynthesis of Insulin
3.1 Synthesis of Preproinsulin
3.2 Maturation of Proinsulin
3.3 Post-transcriptional modifications of Insulin
3.4 Regulation of Insulin Transcription
A element
C elements
C2 elements
E element
Z element
3.5 Regulation of Insulin Translation
Chapter 4 Mechanism of Insulin Secretion
Regulation of Secretion of Insulin
4.1 Glucose and secretion of insulin
4.2 Amino acids and secretion of insulin
4.3 Fatty acids and secretion of insulin
4.4 Hormones and secretion of insulin
Melatonin
Estrogen
GLP 1
Leptin
Growth hormone
4.5 Adrenergic transmission and secretion of insulin
4.6 Cholinergic transmission and secretion of insulin
Chapter 5 Mechanism of Action of Insulin
5.1 Tyrosine kinase receptor
5.2 Binding of insulin and effects
5.3 Glucose Transporters
GLUT 1
GLUT 2
GLUT 3
GLUT 4
Chapter 6 Actions of Insulin
6.1 Effect on Carbohydrate metabolism
6.2 Effect on Protein metabolism
6.3 Effect on Lipid metabolism
Chapter 7 Insulin Resistance
7.1 Prevalence of Insulin resistance
7.2 Predisposing factors
7.2.1 Genetic factors
Mutation of insulin receptor (Donohue syndrome)
Mutation of LMNA protein ( familial Partial Lipodystrophy)
7.2.2 Demographic factors
Age
Sedentary life style
Socio-economic status
Diet
7.2.3 Diseases
Obesity
Metabolic syndrome
Hypertension
Hemochromatosis
Polycystic ovary syndrome
Cushing syndrome
Autoimmunity (anti-insulin receptor antibodies, anti-insulin antibodies)
7.3 Pathogenesis of Insulin resistance
7.3.1 Obesity and insulin resistance
7.3.2 Diabetes mellitus and Insulin resistance
7.3.3 Inflammation and Insulin resistance
7.3.4 Cellular stress and Insulin resistance
7.3.5 Mitochondrial dysfunction and Insulin resistance
7.3.6 Metabolic syndrome and Insulin resistance
Chapter 8 Effects of Insulin resistance on Organs
8.1 Skeletal tissues
8.2 Liver
8.3 Adipose tissues
8.4 Vasculature and Endothelium
8.5 Brain tissues
8.6 Kidneys
8.7 Bone
8.8. Gonads
Chapter 9 Measurement of Insulin resistance
9.1 Hyperinsulinemic euglycemic clamp
9.2 Modified insulin suppression test
9.3 Homeostatic model assessment
9.4 Quantitative insulin sensitivity check index
9.5 McAuley index
9.6 Matsuda index
9.7 Stumvoll index
9.8 Avignon Index
Chapter 10 Insulin resistance syndrome (IRS)
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Prevalence of IRS
10.3 Components of IRS
10.3.1 Glucose intolerance
10.3.2 Hemodynamic changes
10.3.3 Abnormality in Uric acid metabolism
10.3.4 Dyslipidemia
10.3.5 Endothelial dysfunction
10.3.6 Inflammation biomarkers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st August 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128202340
About the Editor
Anil Gupta
Dr. Anil Gupta is Professor & Head, Department of Physiology and Biochemistry, Eklavya Dental College & Hospital, Kotputli under Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, Jaipur, India. He graduated in Bio-Sciences from Punjab University, received his Masters in Biochemistry, and completed his PhD in Biochemistry from SJJT University, Rajasthan. He is persistently pursuing post-doctoral research, independently, related to “Nutritional Status of Children between 2 years to below 5 years of Age.” He has got more than 30 research papers accepted and published in high impact, peer reviewed and indexed journals. He is accorded with merit certificates, merit scholarships and medals. He has more than 10 years of teaching experience and over 20 years of clinical experience. He is a mentor to PhD scholars working in fields, such as predisposition of blood groups to diabetes mellitus and dyslipidemia. He serves as reviewer and member, editorial boards in national and international journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Head, Department of Physiology and Biochemistry, Eklavya Dental College and Hospital, Kotputli under Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, Jaipur, India
Ratings and Reviews
