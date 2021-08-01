Understanding Insulin and Insulin Resistance

Chapter 1 Discovery of Insulin

1.1 Work of Paul Langerhans

1.2 Work of Oscar Minkowski and Joseph von Mering

1.3 Work of Nicolas C. Paulescu

1.4 Work of Banting, Best, and McLeod

1.5 Role of American Physiological Association

Chapter 2

2.1 Structure of Insulin

 Structure of polypeptide chains

 Disulfide bonds

 Variation in structure of human, pig, bovine, and sheep insulin molecules

2.2 Properties of Insulin

2.2.1 Properties of Insulin as Substance

2.2.2 Properties of Insulin Formulations

 Neutral insulin BP

 Insulin Zinc Suspension BP

 Insulin Zinc Suspension BP (Amorphous)

 Insulin Zinc Suspension BP (Crystalline)

 Biphasic Insulin BP

 Global Zinc Insulin BP

 Isophane Insulin

 Protamine Zinc Insulin

Chapter 3 Biosynthesis of Insulin

3.1 Synthesis of Preproinsulin

3.2 Maturation of Proinsulin

3.3 Post-transcriptional modifications of Insulin

3.4 Regulation of Insulin Transcription

 A element

 C elements

 C2 elements

 E element

 Z element

3.5 Regulation of Insulin Translation

Chapter 4 Mechanism of Insulin Secretion

Regulation of Secretion of Insulin

4.1 Glucose and secretion of insulin

4.2 Amino acids and secretion of insulin

4.3 Fatty acids and secretion of insulin

4.4 Hormones and secretion of insulin

 Melatonin

 Estrogen

 GLP 1

 Leptin

 Growth hormone

4.5 Adrenergic transmission and secretion of insulin

4.6 Cholinergic transmission and secretion of insulin

Chapter 5 Mechanism of Action of Insulin

5.1 Tyrosine kinase receptor

5.2 Binding of insulin and effects

5.3 Glucose Transporters

 GLUT 1

 GLUT 2

 GLUT 3

 GLUT 4

Chapter 6 Actions of Insulin

6.1 Effect on Carbohydrate metabolism

6.2 Effect on Protein metabolism

6.3 Effect on Lipid metabolism

Chapter 7 Insulin Resistance

7.1 Prevalence of Insulin resistance

7.2 Predisposing factors

7.2.1 Genetic factors

 Mutation of insulin receptor (Donohue syndrome)

 Mutation of LMNA protein ( familial Partial Lipodystrophy)

7.2.2 Demographic factors

 Age

 Sedentary life style

 Socio-economic status

 Diet

7.2.3 Diseases

 Obesity

 Metabolic syndrome

 Hypertension

 Hemochromatosis

 Polycystic ovary syndrome

 Cushing syndrome

 Autoimmunity (anti-insulin receptor antibodies, anti-insulin antibodies)

7.3 Pathogenesis of Insulin resistance

7.3.1 Obesity and insulin resistance

7.3.2 Diabetes mellitus and Insulin resistance

7.3.3 Inflammation and Insulin resistance

7.3.4 Cellular stress and Insulin resistance

7.3.5 Mitochondrial dysfunction and Insulin resistance

7.3.6 Metabolic syndrome and Insulin resistance

Chapter 8 Effects of Insulin resistance on Organs

8.1 Skeletal tissues

8.2 Liver

8.3 Adipose tissues

8.4 Vasculature and Endothelium

8.5 Brain tissues

8.6 Kidneys

8.7 Bone

8.8. Gonads

Chapter 9 Measurement of Insulin resistance

9.1 Hyperinsulinemic euglycemic clamp

9.2 Modified insulin suppression test

9.3 Homeostatic model assessment

9.4 Quantitative insulin sensitivity check index

9.5 McAuley index

9.6 Matsuda index

9.7 Stumvoll index

9.8 Avignon Index

Chapter 10 Insulin resistance syndrome (IRS)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Prevalence of IRS

10.3 Components of IRS

10.3.1 Glucose intolerance

10.3.2 Hemodynamic changes

10.3.3 Abnormality in Uric acid metabolism

10.3.4 Dyslipidemia

10.3.5 Endothelial dysfunction

10.3.6 Inflammation biomarkers