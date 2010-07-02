A comprehensive, approachable guide to hospital insurance billing and coding, Understanding Hospital Billing and Coding, 2nd Edition covers everything hospital billers need to know, from patient admission to accounts receivable management and HIPAA. It builds on your knowledge so that you can make a successful transition from the physician/outpatient environment to the hospital setting. Written by coding expert Debra P. Ferenc, this book covers the hospital regulatory setting, the structure and functions of hospital departments, patient accounts and data flow, the billing process, coding, claim forms, reimbursement, accounts receivable management, HIPAA requirements, and much more.