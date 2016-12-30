Understanding Gallstones
1st Edition
Editor-in-Chiefs: Atul Kakar Samiran Nundy
eBook ISBN: 9788131249802
Paperback ISBN: 9788131249796
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 30th December 2016
Page Count: 38
Description
This small book is a part of the patient care series from Elsevier, which is meant for common people to have better understanding of gallstones.
Key Features
• Clear, succinct, but most sought-after information on various aspects of gallstoes
• Special emphasis on the general patient's concerns/queries
• Covers recent advances related to gallstones
Table of Contents
- What Is the Gall Bladder?
- Causes and Risk Factors for Gallstones
- Symptoms of Gall Stones
- Complications of Gall Stones
- How Are Gallstones Diagnosed?
- Preoperative Work Up
- Treatment of Gallstones and Its Complications
- Common Bile Duct Stones
- Postoperative Care in Hospital and at Home
- Lifestyle Changes After Gallbladder Removal
- Gallbladder Cancer and Its Treatment
- Myths About Gallstone Disease
13. Conclusion
Details
About the Editor-in-Chief
Atul Kakar
This book is part of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Patient Education Series
Samiran Nundy
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Surgical Gastroenterology and Liver Transplantation Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi
