Understanding Gallstones - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131249796, 9788131249802

Understanding Gallstones

1st Edition

Editor-in-Chiefs: Atul Kakar Samiran Nundy
eBook ISBN: 9788131249802
Paperback ISBN: 9788131249796
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 30th December 2016
Page Count: 38
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This small book is a part of the patient care series from Elsevier, which is meant for common people to have better understanding of gallstones.

Key Features

• Clear, succinct, but most sought-after information on various aspects of gallstoes
• Special emphasis on the general patient's concerns/queries
• Covers recent advances related to gallstones

Table of Contents

  1. What Is the Gall Bladder?

  2. Causes and Risk Factors for Gallstones

  3. Symptoms of Gall Stones

  4. Complications of Gall Stones

  5. How Are Gallstones Diagnosed?

  6. Preoperative Work Up

  7. Treatment of Gallstones and Its Complications

  8. Common Bile Duct Stones

  9. Postoperative Care in Hospital and at Home

  10. Lifestyle Changes After Gallbladder Removal

  11. Gallbladder Cancer and Its Treatment

  12. Myths About Gallstone Disease

13. Conclusion

Details

No. of pages:
38
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
eBook ISBN:
9788131249802
Paperback ISBN:
9788131249796

About the Editor-in-Chief

Atul Kakar

This book is part of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Patient Education Series

Samiran Nundy

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Surgical Gastroenterology and Liver Transplantation Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.