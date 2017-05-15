Understanding Emotions in Mathematical Thinking and Learning

PART I INTRODUCTION: AN OVERVIEW OF THE FIELD

1 – An Overview of the Growth and Trends of Current Research on Emotions and Mathematics

Ulises Xolocotzin

Chapter 2 - Appraising Emotion in Mathematical Knowledge: Reflections on Methodology

Inés Mª Gómez-Chacón

PART II COGNITION AND EMOTION IN MATHEMATICAL ACTIVITY

Chapter 3 - Being in Control

Alexandre Borovik

Chapter 4 – Epistemic States of Convincement: A Conceptualization from the Practice of Mathematicians and Neurobiology

Rigo-Lemini Mirela and Benjamín Martínez-Navarro

Chapter 5 – The Impact of Anxiety and Working Memory on Algebraic Reasoning

Kelly Trezise and Robert A Reeve

PART III EMOTIONS IN THE LEARNING AND TEACHNING OF MATHEMATICS

PART IIIA LEARNERS IN DIFFERENT EDUCATIONAL LEVELS

Chapter 6 - Students’ Emotional Experiences Learning Mathematics in Canadian Schools

Jo Towers, Miwa Aoki Takeuchi, Jennifer Hall, and Lyndon C. Martin

Chapter 7 - "I did Use to Like Maths…": Emotional Changes Towards Mathematics During Secondary School Education

Paul Hernandez-Martinez and Maria Pampaka

Chapter 8 - When Being Good at Math Is Not Enough: How Students’ Beliefs About the Nature of Mathematics Impact Decisions to Pursue Optional Math Education

Michelle Hurst & Sara Cordes

PART IIIB LEARNERS WITH MATHEMATICAL DIFFICULTIES

Chapter 9 - Special Needs in Mathematics Classrooms: Relationships with Others

Melissa Rodd

Chapter 10 - The Construct Mathematical Resilience

Clare Lee, Sue Johnston-Wilder

PART IIIC LEARNERS OUT OF THE SCHOOL

Chapter 11 - The Emotions Experienced While Learning Mathematics at Home

Janet Goodall, Sue Johnston-Wilder, and Rosemary Russell

Chapter 12 - Parents’ and Children’s Mathematics Anxiety

Sophie Batchelor, Camilla Gilmore & Matthew Inglis

PART IIID MATHEMATICS TEACHERS

Chapter 13 - ‘I Hate Maths’: Changing Primary School Teachers’ Relationship with Mathematics

Mike Askew and Hamsa Venkat

Chapter 14 - Using Students’ Emotional Experiences to Guide Task Design in Mathematics Content Courses

Kelli M. Slaten and Sarah E. Ives

PART IV THEORETICAL ADVANCES

Chapter 15 - Digging Beneath Dual Systems Theory and the Bicameral Brain: Abductions About the Human Psyche from Experience in Mathematical Problem Solving

John Mason & Martina Metz

Chapter 16 - On the Irreducibility of Acting, Emoting, and Thinking: A Societal-Historical Approach to Affect in Mathematical Activity

Wolff-Michael Roth and Margaret Walshaw

Chapter 17 - Emotional Orientations and Somatic Markers: Expertise and Decision-Making in the Mathematics Classroom

David Reid, Laurinda Brown, and Tracy Helliwell