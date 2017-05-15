Understanding Emotions in Mathematical Thinking and Learning - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128022184, 9780128024898

Understanding Emotions in Mathematical Thinking and Learning

1st Edition

Editors: Ulises Xolocotzin
eBook ISBN: 9780128024898
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128022184
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th May 2017
Page Count: 474
Description

Emotions play a critical role in mathematical cognition and learning. Understanding Emotions in Mathematical Thinking and Learning offers a multidisciplinary approach to the role of emotions in numerical cognition, mathematics education, learning sciences, and affective sciences. It addresses ways in which emotions relate to cognitive processes involved in learning and doing mathematics, including processing of numerical and physical magnitudes (e.g. time and space), performance in arithmetic and algebra, problem solving and reasoning attitudes, learning technologies, and mathematics achievement. Additionally, it covers social and affective issues such as identity and attitudes toward mathematics.

Key Features

  • Covers methodologies in studying emotion in mathematical knowledge
  • Reflects the diverse and innovative nature of the methodological approaches and theoretical frameworks proposed by current investigations of emotions and mathematical cognition
  • Includes perspectives from cognitive experimental psychology, neuroscience, and from sociocultural, semiotic, and discursive approaches
  • Explores the role of anxiety in mathematical learning
  • Synthesizes unifies the work of multiple sub-disciplines in one place

Readership

Academics/researchers, graduate and undergraduate students specializing in the following disciplines: cognitive psychology; infant cognition; cognitive neuroscience; behavioral genetics; educational psychology; early childhood education; and special education

Table of Contents

PART I INTRODUCTION: AN OVERVIEW OF THE FIELD
1 – An Overview of the Growth and Trends of Current Research on Emotions and Mathematics
Ulises Xolocotzin
Chapter 2 - Appraising Emotion in Mathematical Knowledge: Reflections on Methodology
Inés Mª Gómez-Chacón

PART II COGNITION AND EMOTION IN MATHEMATICAL ACTIVITY
Chapter 3 - Being in Control
Alexandre Borovik
Chapter 4 – Epistemic States of Convincement: A Conceptualization from the Practice of Mathematicians and Neurobiology
Rigo-Lemini Mirela and Benjamín Martínez-Navarro
Chapter 5 – The Impact of Anxiety and Working Memory on Algebraic Reasoning
Kelly Trezise and Robert A Reeve

PART III EMOTIONS IN THE LEARNING AND TEACHNING OF MATHEMATICS
PART IIIA LEARNERS IN DIFFERENT EDUCATIONAL LEVELS
Chapter 6 - Students’ Emotional Experiences Learning Mathematics in Canadian Schools
Jo Towers, Miwa Aoki Takeuchi, Jennifer Hall, and Lyndon C. Martin
Chapter 7 - "I did Use to Like Maths…": Emotional Changes Towards Mathematics During Secondary School Education
Paul Hernandez-Martinez and Maria Pampaka
Chapter 8 - When Being Good at Math Is Not Enough: How Students’ Beliefs About the Nature of Mathematics Impact Decisions to Pursue Optional Math Education
Michelle Hurst & Sara Cordes

PART IIIB LEARNERS WITH MATHEMATICAL DIFFICULTIES
Chapter 9 - Special Needs in Mathematics Classrooms: Relationships with Others
Melissa Rodd
Chapter 10 - The Construct Mathematical Resilience
Clare Lee, Sue Johnston-Wilder

PART IIIC LEARNERS OUT OF THE SCHOOL
Chapter 11 - The Emotions Experienced While Learning Mathematics at Home
Janet Goodall, Sue Johnston-Wilder, and Rosemary Russell
Chapter 12 - Parents’ and Children’s Mathematics Anxiety
Sophie Batchelor, Camilla Gilmore & Matthew Inglis

PART IIID MATHEMATICS TEACHERS
Chapter 13 - ‘I Hate Maths’: Changing Primary School Teachers’ Relationship with Mathematics
Mike Askew and Hamsa Venkat
Chapter 14 - Using Students’ Emotional Experiences to Guide Task Design in Mathematics Content Courses
Kelli M. Slaten and Sarah E. Ives

PART IV THEORETICAL ADVANCES
Chapter 15 - Digging Beneath Dual Systems Theory and the Bicameral Brain: Abductions About the Human Psyche from Experience in Mathematical Problem Solving
John Mason & Martina Metz
Chapter 16 - On the Irreducibility of Acting, Emoting, and Thinking: A Societal-Historical Approach to Affect in Mathematical Activity
Wolff-Michael Roth and Margaret Walshaw
Chapter 17 - Emotional Orientations and Somatic Markers: Expertise and Decision-Making in the Mathematics Classroom
David Reid, Laurinda Brown, and Tracy Helliwell

Details

No. of pages:
474
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128024898
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128022184

About the Editor

Ulises Xolocotzin

Ulises Xolocotzin is a faculty member in the Mathematics Education Department at the Centre for Research and Advanced Studies of the National Polytechnic Institute (Cinvestav-IPN). He completed his undergraduate studies in Psychology, and an MSc in Educational Psychology, at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). Following this, he obtained a PhD in Psychology at the Learning Sciences Research Institute in the University of Nottingham. After postdoctoral positions at the University of Bristol and Cinvestav, he was a full-time researcher in the Education and University Research Institute (IISUE) at UNAM. His work focuses on the psychology of mathematics education, with a special interest in how emotion relates to cognition during mathematical activity.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute for Research in Education and University, National Autonomous University of Mexico, Mexico City, Mexico

Ratings and Reviews

