Understanding Disaster Risk
1st Edition
A Multidimensional Approach
Description
Understanding Disaster Risk: A Multidimensional Approach presents the first principle from the UNISDR Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, 2015-2030. The framework includes discussion of risk and resilience from both a theoretical and governance perspective in light of the ideas that are shaping our common future and presents innovative tools and best practices in reducing risk and building resilience. Combining the applications of social, financial, technological, design, engineering and nature-based approaches, the volume addresses rising global priorities and focuses on strengthening the global understanding of vulnerability, displaced communities, cultural heritages and cultural identity.
Readers will gain a multifaceted understanding of disaster, addressing both historic and contemporary issues. Focusing on the various dimensions of disaster risk, the book details natural and social components of risk and the challenges posed to risk assessment models under the climate change paradigm.
Key Features
- Addresses the current challenges on the policy and practice of building resilience strategies
- Follows the global frameworks for disaster risk reduction and sustainability, specifically the UNISDR Sendai Framework for DRR, 2015-2030
- Aids in understanding the natural and social components of risk in a diverse and globalized world
- Presents the challenges posed to risk assessment models under the climate change paradigm
Readership
Academics in disaster management, policy makers, industry sector, NGOs and risk practitioners in general
Table of Contents
Section 1. Resilience of communities in long term displacements and Resilient communities at the center of Big Data analytics
Section 2. Resilience, vulnerability, exposure and hazards: discussing and operationalizing concepts
Section 3. Understanding risks linked to Climate Change
Section 4. Bushfire risk: the natural and social components of the equation
Section 5. Risks, vulnerabilities and diversity in the globalized world
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st January 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128190470
About the Editor
Pedro Santos
Pedro Pinto Santos obtained his PhD in Territory, Risk and Public Policies from the Universities of Aveiro, Coimbra and Lisbon, Master of Geosciences at the University of Coimbra and a degree in Physical Geography from the University of Lisbon. From 2011 to 2016 he was Junior Researcher at the Centre for Social Studies of the University of Coimbra (CES-UC) in the projects "Intermunicipal Risk Management Plan for the Coimbra Region", "MOLINES - Modelling floods in estuaries. From the hazard to the critical management" and "Disaster - GIS database on hydro-geomorphologic in Portugal: a tool for environmental management and emergency planning". Currently, he is a researcher in the Institute of Geography and Spatial Planning of the University of Lisbon (IGOT-ULisboa) in the project "FORLAND - Disastrous floods and landslides in Portugal: driving forces and applications for land use planning". His research interests focus on resilience, risk assessment and risk management, with particular interest in flood risk.
Affiliations and Expertise
Researcher, University of Lisbon, Portugal
Ksenia Chmutina
Ksenia Chmutina is a Lecturer in Sustainable and Resilient Urbanism at Loughborough University’s School of Architecture, Building, and Civil Engineering. Her main research interest is in synergies and tensions of resilience and sustainability in the built environment, including holistic approach to enhancing resilience to natural and human-induced threats, and a better understanding of the systemic implications of sustainability and resilience under the pressures of urbanisation and climate change. Her other research interests include transdisciplinary integration of pre-emptive hazard mitigation strategies into decision making process of construction stakeholders, and disaster risk management of cultural heritage. Ksenia uses her work to draw attention to the fact that disasters are not natural. Her research mainly comprises location-based case studies and systemic policy analysis; it brings together quantitative and qualitative research to generate transdiciplinary understanding in the areas of sustainability, resilience, and policy in the context of built environment, and employs various data analysis techniques. She has conducted her research in the UK, India, Indonesia, Japan, Nepal, the Caribbean, and across Europe.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, Loughborough University, UK
Jason Von Meding
Jason von Meding is a Senior Lecturer at the University of Newcastle’s School of Architecture and Built Environment. His recent research focuses on the social, political, economic and environmental injustice that causes people, across global societies but particularly in the developing world, to be marginalised and forced into greater risk of being impacted by disasters. Having accumulated a decade of research experience in the field of disaster science, he takes a critical approach to disaster scholarship and argues for an acceptance of disasters as social constructs rather than natural events.
Affiliations and Expertise
Jason von Meding, Senior Lecturer, University of Newcastle, Australia
Emmanuel Raju
Emmanuel Raju is an Assistant Professor, Faculty of Law at the University of Copenhagen. He is involved in the project ESPRESSO (Enhancing Synergies for disaster Prevention in the EurOpean Union). His core areas of research include disaster recovery coordination, disaster risk reduction, disaster recovery and governance.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, University of Copenhagen, Denmark