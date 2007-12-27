Understanding Disability

Foreword by Frances Reynolds

1. What is critical reflection?

2. What is disability?

3. How did we get here?

4. Servicing the body

5. Disabled people's experiences of health care

6. The experiences of disabled health and caring professionals

7. Controlling services

8. What is empowerment?

9. What is partnership?

10. How do services meet diverse needs?

11. How do professionals find out?

12. Reflecting back to reflect forward

References

Index