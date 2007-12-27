Understanding Disability
1st Edition
A Guide for Health Professionals
Description
This book examines disability, in an accessible and interactive style, as it relates to healthcare policy and practice. It is aimed at physiotherapists and occupational therapists, both sutdents and practitioners, but will also be useful to all healthcare workers, including nurses, doctors and speech and language therapists.
Key Features
- Based on the social rather than the medical model of disability
- Views disability in terms of environmental, structural and attitudinal barriers which deny disabled people full participation in society
- Engages health professionals in critical reflection on the provision of services to disabled people
- Case studies and activities throughout facilitate understanding of issues presented
Table of Contents
Foreword by Frances Reynolds
1. What is critical reflection?
2. What is disability?
3. How did we get here?
4. Servicing the body
5. Disabled people's experiences of health care
6. The experiences of disabled health and caring professionals
7. Controlling services
8. What is empowerment?
9. What is partnership?
10. How do services meet diverse needs?
11. How do professionals find out?
12. Reflecting back to reflect forward
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2008
- Published:
- 27th December 2007
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702033124
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443101397
About the Author
Sally French
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, School of Management and Social Sciences, King Alfred's College of Higher Education, Winchester, UK
John Swain
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Lecturer (Research) and Reader in Disability Studies, Faculty of Health, Social Work and Education, University of Northumbria, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, UK Professor of Disability and Inclusion, Research and Enterprise Health, Community & Education Studies Northumbria University, UK