Understanding Disability - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443101397, 9780702033124

Understanding Disability

1st Edition

A Guide for Health Professionals

Authors: Sally French John Swain
eBook ISBN: 9780702033124
Paperback ISBN: 9780443101397
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 27th December 2007
Page Count: 256
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book examines disability, in an accessible and interactive style, as it relates to healthcare policy and practice. It is aimed at physiotherapists and occupational therapists, both sutdents and practitioners, but will also be useful to all healthcare workers, including nurses, doctors and speech and language therapists.

Key Features

  • Based on the social rather than the medical model of disability
  • Views disability in terms of environmental, structural and attitudinal barriers which deny disabled people full participation in society
  • Engages health professionals in critical reflection on the provision of services to disabled people
  • Case studies and activities throughout facilitate understanding of issues presented

Table of Contents

Foreword by Frances Reynolds

1. What is critical reflection?
2. What is disability?
3. How did we get here?
4. Servicing the body
5. Disabled people's experiences of health care
6. The experiences of disabled health and caring professionals
7. Controlling services
8. What is empowerment?
9. What is partnership?
10. How do services meet diverse needs?
11. How do professionals find out?
12. Reflecting back to reflect forward

References
Index

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702033124
Paperback ISBN:
9780443101397

About the Author

Sally French

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, School of Management and Social Sciences, King Alfred's College of Higher Education, Winchester, UK

John Swain

Affiliations and Expertise

Principal Lecturer (Research) and Reader in Disability Studies, Faculty of Health, Social Work and Education, University of Northumbria, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, UK Professor of Disability and Inclusion, Research and Enterprise Health, Community & Education Studies Northumbria University, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.