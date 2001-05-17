Understanding Crime Prevention
2nd Edition
Description
Understanding Crime Prevention, Second Edition is a revamping of a popular classic written by NCPI, the primary training school for crime prevention officers in the country. It is a basic introduction to the concepts of crime prevention and security techniques and equipment which aid the crime prevention effort. The fundamental material has been updated with current and contemporary examples.
Key Features
*Includes glossary of crime prevention terms
*Includes an instructor's manual
*Practical, basic and comprehensive introduction to security and loss procedures
Readership
Security professionals and directors, and students of law enforcement and criminal justice courses
Table of Contents
Introduction to Crime Prevention The Evolution of Crime Prevention Roles in Crime Prevention Designing Risk Management Systems Security Devices and Procedures Applying Environmental Design Concepts Developing Citizen Participation Planning the Community Program Managing the Community Program Evaluating Impact The Potential of Crime Prevention
Details
- No. of pages:
- 212
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2001
- Published:
- 17th May 2001
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750672207
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080519937
About the Author
George Richards
Reviews
Few security books qualify as great. This is one of them. It is a stimulating study of crime prevention brewed by the foremost experts in the field. The book masterfully counterpoints theory and substance, concept and reality, strategy and execution. The references read like a Who's Who in crime prevention and environmental design. This is an excellent publication that should be required reading for anyone involved in crime prevention. - Security Management