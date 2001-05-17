Understanding Crime Prevention - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750672207, 9780080519937

Understanding Crime Prevention

2nd Edition

Authors: George Richards NCPI
Paperback ISBN: 9780750672207
eBook ISBN: 9780080519937
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 17th May 2001
Page Count: 212
Description

Understanding Crime Prevention, Second Edition is a revamping of a popular classic written by NCPI, the primary training school for crime prevention officers in the country. It is a basic introduction to the concepts of crime prevention and security techniques and equipment which aid the crime prevention effort. The fundamental material has been updated with current and contemporary examples.

Key Features

*Includes glossary of crime prevention terms

*Includes an instructor's manual

*Practical, basic and comprehensive introduction to security and loss procedures

Readership

Security professionals and directors, and students of law enforcement and criminal justice courses

Table of Contents

Introduction to Crime Prevention The Evolution of Crime Prevention Roles in Crime Prevention Designing Risk Management Systems Security Devices and Procedures Applying Environmental Design Concepts Developing Citizen Participation Planning the Community Program Managing the Community Program Evaluating Impact The Potential of Crime Prevention

Details

No. of pages:
212
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Paperback ISBN:
9780750672207
eBook ISBN:
9780080519937

About the Author

George Richards

Reviews

Few security books qualify as great. This is one of them. It is a stimulating study of crime prevention brewed by the foremost experts in the field. The book masterfully counterpoints theory and substance, concept and reality, strategy and execution. The references read like a Who's Who in crime prevention and environmental design. This is an excellent publication that should be required reading for anyone involved in crime prevention. - Security Management

Ratings and Reviews

