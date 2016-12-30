Understanding Cancer - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131247655, 9788131247839

Understanding Cancer

1st Edition

Editor-in-Chiefs: Samiran Nundy
eBook ISBN: 9788131247839
Paperback ISBN: 9788131247655
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 30th December 2016
Page Count: 60
Description

This small book is a part of the patient care series from Elsevier, which is meant for common people to have better understanding of Cancer.

Key Features

• Clear, succinct, but most sought-after information on various aspects of cancer
• Special emphasis on the general patient's concerns/queries
• Covers recent advances related to cancer

Table of Contents

Introduction 1

1. Why does cancer occur? 1

Head and Neck Cancer 7

2. Mouth 7

3. Neck 10

4. Brain 13

Chest and Abdominal Cancer 19

5. Lungs 19

6. Food pipe (Oesophagus) and stomach 23

7. Intestine 27

8. Prostate 30

9. Bone cancers 37

Prevention and Treatment Options 40

10. Chemotherapy overview 40

11. Radiotherapy overview 46

12. Cancer surgery 49

13. Conclusions 52

About the Editor-in-Chief

Samiran Nundy

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Surgical Gastroenterology and Liver Transplantation Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi

