Understanding Cancer
1st Edition
Description
This small book is a part of the patient care series from Elsevier, which is meant for common people to have better understanding of Cancer.
Key Features
• Clear, succinct, but most sought-after information on various aspects of cancer
• Special emphasis on the general patient's concerns/queries
• Covers recent advances related to cancer
Table of Contents
Introduction 1
1. Why does cancer occur? 1
Head and Neck Cancer 7
2. Mouth 7
3. Neck 10
4. Brain 13
Chest and Abdominal Cancer 19
5. Lungs 19
6. Food pipe (Oesophagus) and stomach 23
7. Intestine 27
8. Prostate 30
9. Bone cancers 37
Prevention and Treatment Options 40
10. Chemotherapy overview 40
11. Radiotherapy overview 46
12. Cancer surgery 49
13. Conclusions 52
Details
- No. of pages:
- 60
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2017
- Published:
- 30th December 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131247839
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131247655
About the Editor-in-Chief
Samiran Nundy
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Surgical Gastroenterology and Liver Transplantation Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi