Understanding Cancer in Women - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131247648, 9788131247822

Understanding Cancer in Women

1st Edition

Series Editors: Atul Kakar Samiran Nundy
eBook ISBN: 9788131247822
Paperback ISBN: 9788131247648
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 29th September 2016
Page Count: 50
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This small book is one of the titles from the Elsevier Health Education and Wellness Series, which is meant for common people to have better understanding of Cancer among women.

Key Features

• Clear, succinct, but most sought-after information on various aspects of cancer in women
• Special emphasis on the general patient's concerns/queries
• Covers recent advances related to cancer in women

Table of Contents

  1. What is cancer? 

  2. Vital Statistics of Indian Cancer and Warning Signs 

  3. Genital Cancers

  4. Staging of Genital Cancers

  5. Prevention of Cervical Cancer

  6. Prevention of Endometrial Cancer

  7. Prevention of Ovarian Cancer

  8. Breast Cancer Screening

  9. Hereditary Breast and Ovarian Cancer

  10. Treatment Options for Various Genital Cancers in Women

  11. Fertility Preservation in Young Women with Genital Cancer

  12. Hormone Therapy for Menopausal Symptoms after Treatment of Cancer

  13. Pregnancy with Ovarian Cancer

  14. Tumor Markers in Gynaecological Cancer

  15. Role of Diet in Preventing Cancer in Women 

  16. Role of Lifestyle Modification in Prevention of Cancer
  17. Conclusion

Details

No. of pages:
50
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
eBook ISBN:
9788131247822
Paperback ISBN:
9788131247648

About the Series Editor

Atul Kakar

Samiran Nundy

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Surgical Gastroenterology and Liver Transplantation Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.