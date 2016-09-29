Understanding Cancer in Women
1st Edition
Series Editors: Atul Kakar Samiran Nundy
eBook ISBN: 9788131247822
Paperback ISBN: 9788131247648
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 29th September 2016
Page Count: 50
Description
This small book is one of the titles from the Elsevier Health Education and Wellness Series, which is meant for common people to have better understanding of Cancer among women.
Key Features
• Clear, succinct, but most sought-after information on various aspects of cancer in women
• Special emphasis on the general patient's concerns/queries
• Covers recent advances related to cancer in women
Table of Contents
- What is cancer?
- Vital Statistics of Indian Cancer and Warning Signs
- Genital Cancers
- Staging of Genital Cancers
- Prevention of Cervical Cancer
- Prevention of Endometrial Cancer
- Prevention of Ovarian Cancer
- Breast Cancer Screening
- Hereditary Breast and Ovarian Cancer
- Treatment Options for Various Genital Cancers in Women
- Fertility Preservation in Young Women with Genital Cancer
- Hormone Therapy for Menopausal Symptoms after Treatment of Cancer
- Pregnancy with Ovarian Cancer
- Tumor Markers in Gynaecological Cancer
- Role of Diet in Preventing Cancer in Women
- Role of Lifestyle Modification in Prevention of Cancer
- Conclusion
About the Series Editor
Atul Kakar
Samiran Nundy
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Surgical Gastroenterology and Liver Transplantation Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi
