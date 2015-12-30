Understanding Bone Health - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131245798

Understanding Bone Health

1st Edition

Authors: Atul Kakar
Paperback ISBN: 9788131245798
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 30th December 2015
Page Count: 70
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
70
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
Paperback ISBN:
9788131245798

About the Author

Atul Kakar

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.