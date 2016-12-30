Understanding Blood Cancers
1st Edition
Description
This small book is a part of the patient care series from Elsevier, which is meant for common people to have better understanding of blood cancers.
Key Features
• Clear, succinct, but most sought-after information on various aspects of blood cancers
• Special emphasis on the general patient's concerns/queries
• Covers recent advances related to blood cancers
Table of Contents
CHAPTER 1 Introduction 1
CHAPTER 2 Blood Cancer Diagnosis: Overview 3
CHAPTER 3 Acute Leukaemia 10
CHAPTER 4 Chronic Leukaemia 17
CHAPTER 5 Lymphoma 22
CHAPTER 6 Myeloma 28
CHAPTER 7 Facts and Myths about Blood Cancers 37
CHAPTER 8 Conclusions 40
Details
- No. of pages:
- 48
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2017
- Published:
- 30th December 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131249765
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131249758
About the Author
Samiran Nundy
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Surgical Gastroenterology and Liver Transplantation Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi