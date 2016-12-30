Understanding Blood Cancers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131249758, 9788131249765

Understanding Blood Cancers

1st Edition

Authors: Samiran Nundy
eBook ISBN: 9788131249765
Paperback ISBN: 9788131249758
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 30th December 2016
Page Count: 48
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This small book is a part of the patient care series from Elsevier, which is meant for common people to have better understanding of blood cancers.

Key Features

• Clear, succinct, but most sought-after information on various aspects of blood cancers
• Special emphasis on the general patient's concerns/queries
• Covers recent advances related to blood cancers

 

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1 Introduction 1

CHAPTER 2 Blood Cancer Diagnosis: Overview 3

CHAPTER 3 Acute Leukaemia 10

CHAPTER 4 Chronic Leukaemia 17

CHAPTER 5 Lymphoma 22

CHAPTER 6 Myeloma 28

CHAPTER 7 Facts and Myths about Blood Cancers 37


CHAPTER 8 Conclusions 40

Details

No. of pages:
48
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
eBook ISBN:
9788131249765
Paperback ISBN:
9788131249758

About the Author

Samiran Nundy

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Surgical Gastroenterology and Liver Transplantation Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.