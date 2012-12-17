Understanding Automotive Electronics
7th Edition
An Engineering Perspective
Description
Understanding Automotive Electronics is the first port of call for control engineers, system engineers and electronic engineers in the automotive industry needing a thorough grounding in automotive electronics and control.
From simple automotive electronic circuits to the latest developments in telematics, active safety, entertainment and communications, the book is also an ideal resource for more senior automotive engineers without a background in electronics or control needing to work in the area or supervise specialists.
Thoroughly updated throughout, this new edition moves away from introductory mechanic-level electronics to cover more hot topics such as transmission control, hybrid control, AUTOSAR (AUTomotive Open System ARchitecture) and vehicle networks.
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage of automotive electronics and control, including the latest technology in telematics, active safety, entertainment and communications
- Covers the topic from an engineering perspective rather than a technician or mechanic-focused trouble-shooting level
- Ideal as a conversion tool for control and electronic engineers moving into the automotive industry and a valuable reference for all automotive engineers without an electronics background needing to understand this far-reaching topic
Readership
Control and system engineers, technicians and electrical engineers entering the automotive field. Senior engineers without electronics/ control background supervising specialists.
Table of Contents
Dedication
Preface
Introduction
Chapter 1. The Systems Approach to Control and Instrumentation
Chapter Overview
Concept of a System
Linear System Theory: Continuous Time
Steady-State Sinusoidal Frequency Response of a System
State Variable Formulation of Models
Control Theory
Stability of Control System
Closed-Loop Limit-Cycle Control
Instrumentation
Basic Measurement System
Filtering
Chapter 2. Discrete Time Systems Theory
Digital Subsystem
Sinusoidal Frequency Response
Discrete Time Control System
Closed Loop Control
Example Discrete Time Control System
Summary
Chapter 3. Electronics Fundamentals
Semiconductor Devices
Rectifier Circuit
Integrated Circuits
Use of Feedback in Op Amps
Summing Mode Amplifier
Digital Circuits
Binary Number System
Logic Circuits (Combinatorial)
Logic Circuits with Memory (Sequential)
Synchronous Counter
Integrated Circuits
The Microprocessor
Chapter 4. Microcomputer Instrumentation and Control
Microcomputer Fundamentals
Microcomputer Tasks
Microcomputer Operations
CPU Registers
Reading Instructions
Example Use of a Microcomputer
Programming Languages
Microcomputer Hardware
Microcomputer Applications in Automotive Systems
Instrumentation Applications of Microcomputers
Microcomputers in Control Systems
Chapter 5. The Basics of Electronic Engine Control
Motivation for Electronic Engine Control
Exhaust Emissions
Fuel Economy
Federal Government Test Procedures
Concept of an Electronic Engine Control System
Definition of Engine Performance Terms
Exhaust Catalytic Converters
Electronic Fuel-Control System
Analysis of Intake Manifold Pressure
Idle Speed Control
Electronic Ignition
Chapter 6. Sensors and Actuators
Automotive Control System Applications of Sensors and Actuators
Throttle Angle Sensor
Temperature Sensors
Typical Coolant Sensor
Sensors for Feedback Control
Knock Sensors
Automotive Engine Control Actuators
Variable Valve Timing
Electric Motor Actuators
Stepper Motors
Ignition System
Chapter 7. Digital Powertrain Control Systems
Introduction
Digital Engine Control
Digital Engine Control Features
Control Modes for Fuel Control
Discrete Time Idle Speed Control
EGR Control
Variable Valve Timing Control
Electronic Ignition Control
Integrated Engine Control System
Summary of Control Modes
Chapter 8. Vehicle-Motion Controls
Representative Cruise Control System
Cruise Control Electronics
Antilock Braking System
Electronic Suspension System
Electronic Steering Control
Four-Wheel Steering
Summary
Chapter 9. Automotive Instrumentation and Telematics
Modern Automotive Instrumentation
Input and Output Signal Conversion
Advantages of Computer-Based Instrumentation
Display Devices
LED
LCD
VFD
Fuel Quantity Measurement
Coolant Temperature Measurement
Oil Pressure Measurement
Vehicle Speed Measurement
High-Speed Digital Communications (CAN)
Trip Information Computer
Telematics
GPS Navigation
The GPS System Structure
Automotive Diagnostics
Chapter 10. Diagnostics and Occupant Protection
Electronic Control System Diagnostics
Service Bay Diagnostic Tool
Onboard Diagnostics
Model-Based Sensor Failure Detection
Diagnostic Fault Codes
Onboard Diagnosis (OBD II)
Model-Based Misfire Detection System
Expert Systems in Automotive Diagnosis
Occupant Protection Systems
Glossary
Quiz questions
Chapter 1
Chapter 2
Chapter 3
Chapter 4
Chapter 5
Chapter 6
Chapter 7
Chapter 8
Chapter 9
Chapter 10
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 616
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2013
- Published:
- 17th December 2012
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080970974
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080970981
About the Author
William Ribbens
Professor Ribbens received his B.S.E.E. degree in 1960, his M.S.E.E. degree in 1961, and his Ph.D. degree in 1965, all from the University of Michigan. From 1962-69, he was an assistant research engineer, associate research engineer, and research engineer. He was appointed assistant professor in 1969 and was promoted to associate professor in 1972 and professor in 1993. He was appointed professor of aerospace engineering in 1995. His research most recently has focused on electronic systems and devices that are applicable to all vehicles. His particular emphasis has been on engine control applications, mathematical models for drive-train systems, computer-assisted diagnostics for electronically controlled engines, and failure detection systems. His work in these areas has substantially advanced the art of automotive electronics, and he is recognized as a world leader in this area. He served on the Hitachi Science Board, a distinction given to few U.S. academics. He was also a visiting scientist at the Lawrence Livermore Laboratory, General Motors Technical Center, and the Technical University of Berlin.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus of Electronic Engineering at the University of Michigan; Past Director, Vehicular Electronics Laboratory, University of Michigan