Understanding and Servicing CD Players - 1st Edition

Understanding and Servicing CD Players

1st Edition

Authors: KEN CLEMENTS
Published Date: 24th August 1994
Description

Written specifically with service technicians and engineers in mind, this book is designed as a bench-side companion and guide to the principles involved in repairing and adjusting CD players. Engineers will find this a helpful companion to the various service manuals. The text takes a problem solving approach with numerous examples, circuit diagrams and line drawings.

Engineers who need to achieve a better understanding of CD technology will find this book an essential tool for fault diagnosis, adjustment and repair. This book not only covers the mechanical design but also the integrated circuits within a CD player. It is written for immediate application and is well illustrated, so it should become a welcome addition to the rack of tools available to the service engineer. Ken Clements has extensive experience of the service industry both as a service manager and later in technical training with Sony and Pioneer. It is his hands-on knowledge that makes the book so valuable, not only as a wide-ranging reference but also as a benchtop manual to be kept within reach at all times when working with CD players.

Readership

Service engineers and technicians, City and Guilds Servicing students

Table of Contents

INCLUDE: Basic principles of CD technology; Basic CD player; Optical assemblies; Focus servo; Tracking servo; Carriage servo; Disc or spindle motor servo; Decoder; System control; Power supplies; Fault diagnosis; Adjustments

About the Author

KEN CLEMENTS

'The author has extensive experience of the service industry both as a service manager and later in technical training with Sony and Pioneer. He suggests that the CD player is not the beast that it may appear to be, and that the right approach may help to eliminate problems. His hands-on knowledge shines through in this publication, making it a useful reference book.' Electrotechnology

