Understanding and Servicing Alarm Systems
3rd Edition
Description
Understanding and Servicing Alarm Systems, Third Edition has seen the alarm industry enter the computer age. With its coverage of microcomputerized controls, sophisticated detection devices, methods of alarm reporting, that second edition broke new ground. Now completely updated to reflect the security industry's most high-tech advances, the third edition of Understanding and Servicing Alarm Systems, continues on the road of educating the alarm dealer, installer, and technician.
Key Features
- Prepares readers for the practicalities of dealing with customers
- Takes readers from the basics of electricity to the most modern equipment installation and repair
- Teaches the pitfalls one might encounter in the alarm servicing profession, along with the approaches for troubleshooting
Readership
Alarm system installers, service technicians and some security managers
Table of Contents
Part One: Basic Electricity; Test Equipment; Part Two: Kinds of Trouble; Types of Protective Loops; Seven Steps in Troubleshooting; Specific Troubleshooting Procedures; Part Three: Controls; Silent Alarms and Local Bells; Batteries and Power Supplies; Part Four: Advanced Intrusion Detection Systems; Part Five: A Day in the Life of An Alarm Serviceperson; Work Hazards; Dealing Effectively with Customers; Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1999
- Published:
- 27th September 1999
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080519913
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750672061
About the Author
H. William Trimmer
Affiliations and Expertise
William Trimmer is an Electrical Engineer
Reviews
"This book provides the background and knowledge base for those interested in alarm systems and serves as a stepping stone to understanding other high-tech security systems." --Security Managment
"...this book can be used as an on-the-job manual for those engaged in alarm systems installations, projects, and troublshooting. The author covers most situations and technical nuances that alarm service professionals will face."
--Security Managment