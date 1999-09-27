Understanding and Servicing Alarm Systems - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780750672061, 9780080519913

Understanding and Servicing Alarm Systems

3rd Edition

Authors: H. William Trimmer
eBook ISBN: 9780080519913
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750672061
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 27th September 1999
Page Count: 272
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
8300.00
7055.00
96.36
81.91
94.95
80.71
69.99
59.49
78.95
67.11
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
90.95
77.31
54.99
46.74
68.95
58.61
84.95
72.21
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Understanding and Servicing Alarm Systems, Third Edition has seen the alarm industry enter the computer age. With its coverage of microcomputerized controls, sophisticated detection devices, methods of alarm reporting, that second edition broke new ground. Now completely updated to reflect the security industry's most high-tech advances, the third edition of Understanding and Servicing Alarm Systems, continues on the road of educating the alarm dealer, installer, and technician.



Key Features

  • Prepares readers for the practicalities of dealing with customers
  • Takes readers from the basics of electricity to the most modern equipment installation and repair
  • Teaches the pitfalls one might encounter in the alarm servicing profession, along with the approaches for troubleshooting

Readership

Alarm system installers, service technicians and some security managers

Table of Contents

Part One: Basic Electricity; Test Equipment; Part Two: Kinds of Trouble; Types of Protective Loops; Seven Steps in Troubleshooting; Specific Troubleshooting Procedures; Part Three: Controls; Silent Alarms and Local Bells; Batteries and Power Supplies; Part Four: Advanced Intrusion Detection Systems; Part Five: A Day in the Life of An Alarm Serviceperson; Work Hazards; Dealing Effectively with Customers; Glossary

Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080519913
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750672061

About the Author

H. William Trimmer

Affiliations and Expertise

William Trimmer is an Electrical Engineer

Reviews

"This book provides the background and knowledge base for those interested in alarm systems and serves as a stepping stone to understanding other high-tech security systems." --Security Managment

"...this book can be used as an on-the-job manual for those engaged in alarm systems installations, projects, and troublshooting. The author covers most situations and technical nuances that alarm service professionals will face."
--Security Managment

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.