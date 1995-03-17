Understanding and Designing Computer Networks - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780340614198, 9780080928623

Understanding and Designing Computer Networks

1st Edition

Authors: Graham King
eBook ISBN: 9780080928623
Paperback ISBN: 9780340614198
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 17th March 1995
Page Count: 224
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
5700.00
4845.00
61.95
52.66
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
5700.00
4845.00
43.99
37.39
61.95
52.66
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Understanding and Designing Computer Networks considers the ubiquitous nature of data networks, with particular reference to internetworking and the efficient management of all aspects of networked integrated data systems. In addition it looks at the next phase of networking developments; efficiency and security are covered in the sections dealing with data compression and data encryption; and future examples of network operations, such as network parallelism, are introduced.

A comprehensive case study is used throughout the text to apply and illustrate new techniques and concepts as they are introduced. Presented in a format which is specifically tailored to modular courses, this comprehensive text should be essential reading for undergraduates in the fields of computer science, electronics or telecommunications.

Readership

1st and 2nd year undergraduates in computer studies, information systems, Telectmmunications, and Electeonics.

Table of Contents

  1. Network management - Introduction Facilitating installation Monitoring the network Storage management Aspects of security Problem management Work load management Printer spooling management Personnel related issues Architecturally related issues 11. Distributed systems - Application layer issues The distributed operating system Distributed databases Answers Appendix A - Frequency changing Appendix B - Filtering Appendix C - The OSI ISO 7 layer model * Index.

Details

No. of pages:
224
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080928623
Paperback ISBN:
9780340614198

About the Author

Graham King

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor in Computer Systems Engineering, Southampton Institute, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.