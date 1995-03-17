Understanding and Designing Computer Networks considers the ubiquitous nature of data networks, with particular reference to internetworking and the efficient management of all aspects of networked integrated data systems. In addition it looks at the next phase of networking developments; efficiency and security are covered in the sections dealing with data compression and data encryption; and future examples of network operations, such as network parallelism, are introduced.

A comprehensive case study is used throughout the text to apply and illustrate new techniques and concepts as they are introduced. Presented in a format which is specifically tailored to modular courses, this comprehensive text should be essential reading for undergraduates in the fields of computer science, electronics or telecommunications.