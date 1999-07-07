Understanding Acupuncture
1st Edition
Description
This new book clearly and vividly reviews the development of the theories and practice of acupuncture. Readers will find a wealth of incisive historical research and realistic contemporary evidence. The book also explores the conditions and symptoms that indicate acupuncture as a possible treatment, and broadly describes the processes of diagnosis and treatment.
Table of Contents
SECTION 1: What is Acupuncture? History. The Acculturation and Re-Acculturation of Acupuncture. The Theoretical Bases of Acupuncture. How Does Acupuncture Work? SECTION 2: How is Acupuncture Practiced? When Do You Choose Acupuncture?. Diagnosis. Treatments. SECTION 3: Conclusions and Appendices.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 340
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 1999
- Published:
- 7th July 1999
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443061790
About the Author
Stephen Birch
Affiliations and Expertise
Society for Acupuncture Research, Toyohari Association
Robert Felt
Affiliations and Expertise
Paradigm Publications, Brookline, MA, USA