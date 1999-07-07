Understanding Acupuncture - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443061790

Understanding Acupuncture

1st Edition

Authors: Stephen Birch Robert Felt
Paperback ISBN: 9780443061790
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 7th July 1999
Page Count: 340
Description

This new book clearly and vividly reviews the development of the theories and practice of acupuncture. Readers will find a wealth of incisive historical research and realistic contemporary evidence. The book also explores the conditions and symptoms that indicate acupuncture as a possible treatment, and broadly describes the processes of diagnosis and treatment.

Table of Contents

SECTION 1: What is Acupuncture? History. The Acculturation and Re-Acculturation of Acupuncture. The Theoretical Bases of Acupuncture. How Does Acupuncture Work? SECTION 2: How is Acupuncture Practiced? When Do You Choose Acupuncture?. Diagnosis. Treatments. SECTION 3: Conclusions and Appendices.

Details

No. of pages:
340
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Paperback ISBN:
9780443061790

About the Author

Stephen Birch

Affiliations and Expertise

Society for Acupuncture Research, Toyohari Association

Robert Felt

Affiliations and Expertise

Paradigm Publications, Brookline, MA, USA

