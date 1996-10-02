Understand Electronic Filters
1st Edition
Description
This book covers a field of electronics which is very mathematical and which presents difficulties to electronics students at all levels. It aims to provide the reader with enough maths to really understand what electronic filters are, how they work and how to use them. The book assumes a knowledge of mathematics at about GCSE level, and a minimum of electrical and electronic theory.
It proceeds by easy stages to describe the structure, action and uses of filters, introducing and explaining the necessary additional maths at each stage. The discussion is backed up by descriptions of practical working filters of all types. All the filter circuits contained within the book are simulated on computer, and this provides a wealth of computer-generated diagrams and accurate graphs, many in 3-D, to illustrate the text. To ensure the reader is confident with what they learn, short sets of questions are included periodically throughout the text under the heading Keeping Up? At the end of each chapter there is a more demanding set of Test Yourself questions, designed to reinforce the understanding acquired by reading each chapter. Answers are given at the end of the book.
Readership
Students at all levels of BTEC and GNVQ electronics courses
Table of Contents
Filter components; Electrical signals; Directed quantities; Representing vectors; Passive filters; Transfer functions; Resonant circuits; Op amps; Active filter responses; State variable filters; Switched capacitance filters; Voltage-controlled filters; Digital filters; Filtering by DSP.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 180
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1996
- Published:
- 2nd October 1996
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080543413
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750626286
About the Author
Owen Bishop
Author of over 70 books, mostly electronic and many in the field of science education. Contributor to numerous electronic magazines such as Everyday Practical Electronics, Elektor Electronics, Electronics Australia and Electronics Today International. Former Science Education Advisor in developing countries as staff member of the British Council and as a part of the UN Educational and Scientific Organisation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Technical Author, Perth, Australia
Reviews
' This straightforward text for electronic students and practitioners describes the structure, action and use of filters.' Book News February 1997