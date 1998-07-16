Understand Amplifiers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750637435, 9780080519883

Understand Amplifiers

1st Edition

Authors: Owen Bishop
eBook ISBN: 9780080519883
Paperback ISBN: 9780750637435
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 16th July 1998
Page Count: 180
Description

Understand Amplifiers is a readable introduction for those with little previous knowledge of the subject. The theme of amplification is central to many branches of electronics. Consequently there is a large and confusing array of amplifier types intended for a wide range of applications. This book describes amplifier types, how they work, their properties, advantages and disadvantages, and applications. Amplifiers are treated with the minimum of mathematics and lots of illustrations.

Owen Bishop is a prolific author of books for those interested in electronics, including experimenters, students and practising engineers.

Key Features

  • Essential introduction to a key subject for students and circuit designers
  • Complements Newnes titles on audio amps from Duncan, Self, Jones & Hood
  • Concise and practical: a book you can really read cover to cover

Readership

Technicians and engineers, amateurs. HND, GNVQ electronics students

Table of Contents

Amplification
JFET small-signal amplifiers
MOSFET small-signal amplifiers
BJT small-signal amplifiers
Power amplifiers
Cascade amplifiers
Differential amplifiers
RF amplifiers
Operational amplifiers
Instrumentation amplifiers
Transconductance amplifiers
Low-noise amplifiers
Comparators
Chopper amplifiers
Logarithmic amplifiers
Thermionic valve amplifiers
Parametric amplifiers
Attenuators
Applications and case studies of unusual examples in industry, medicine, scientific research and astronomy

Details

No. of pages:
180
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080519883
Paperback ISBN:
9780750637435

About the Author

Owen Bishop

Author of over 70 books, mostly electronic and many in the field of science education. Contributor to numerous electronic magazines such as Everyday Practical Electronics, Elektor Electronics, Electronics Australia and Electronics Today International. Former Science Education Advisor in developing countries as staff member of the British Council and as a part of the UN Educational and Scientific Organisation.

Affiliations and Expertise

Technical Author, Perth, Australia

Ratings and Reviews

