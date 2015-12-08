Undersea Fiber Communication Systems
2nd Edition
Description
Since publication of the 1st edition in 2002, there has been a deep evolution of the global communication network with the entry of submarine cables in the Terabit era. Thanks to optical technologies, the transmission on a single fiber can achieve 1 billion simultaneous phone calls across the ocean!
Modern submarine optical cables are fueling the global internet backbone, surpassing by far all alternative techniques. This new edition of Undersea Fiber Communication Systems provides a detailed explanation of all technical aspects of undersea communications systems, with an emphasis on the most recent breakthroughs of optical submarine cable technologies. This fully updated new edition is the best resource for demystifying enabling optical technologies, equipment, operations, up to marine installations, and is an essential reference for those in contact with this field.
Each chapter of the book is written by key experts of their domain. The book assembles in a complementary way the contributions of authors from key suppliers acting in the domain, such as Alcatel-Lucent, Ciena, NEC, TE-Subcom, Xtera, from consultant and operators such as Axiom, OSI, Orange, and from University and organization references such as TelecomParisTech, and Suboptic.
This has ensured that the overall topics of submarine telecommunications is treated in a quite ecumenical, complete and un-biased approach.
Key Features
- Features new content on:
- Ultra-long haul submarine transmission technologies for telecommunications
- Alternative submarine cable applications, such as scientific or oil and gas
- Addresses the development of high-speed networks for multiplying Internet and broadband services with:
- Coherent optical technology for 100Gbit/s channels or above
- Wet plant optical networking and configurability
- Provides a full overview of the evolution of the field conveys the strategic importance of large undersea projects with:
- Technical and organizational life cycle of a submarine network
- Upgrades of amplified submarine cables by coherent technology
Readership
Professionals (technical, marketing, product lines, etc.), university faculty, advanced undergraduate and graduate students working in fiber optic communications.
Table of Contents
- Biographies
- Foreword by Yves Ruggeri
- Foreword by Valey Kamalov
- Foreword by Neal S. Bergano
- Preface
- Submarine cables: a strategic domain
- Why a second edition?
- Objectives and outline of the book
- References
- Part I: Introduction
- 1. Presentation of submarine fiber communication
Jose Chesnoy
- Abstract
- 1.1 Preamble
- 1.2 Configuration of a submarine communication system
- 1.3 Multi-terabit submarine optical technology
- 1.4 Recent and future evolution
- References
- 2. Historical overview of submarine communication systems
Gerard Fouchard
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 The era of telegraph on submarine cables
- 2.3 The era of telephone on coaxial submarine cables
- 2.4 The era of fiber optic submarine cables
- 2.5 Conclusion
- References
- Part II: Submarine System Design
- 3. Basics of incoherent and coherent digital optical communications
Philippe Gallion
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Optical channel
- 3.3 Modulation formats
- 3.4 Noise and signal and noise interplays
- 3.5 Direct detection (incoherent) optical communications
- 3.6 Coherent optical communications
- Acknowledgments
- List of acronyms and abbreviations
- References
- 4. Optical amplification
Dominique J. Bayart
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 EDFA amplification principles
- 4.3 Characteristics for submarine systems
- 4.4 EDFA optimization for Long-haul operation
- 4.5 Engineering features
- 4.6 Operation with L-band EDFAs
- 4.7 Implementation of Raman amplification
- 4.8 Further amplification perspectives
- References
- 5. Ultra-long haul submarine transmission
Pascal Pecci and Gabriel Charlet
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Chromatic dispersion and nonlinear effects
- 5.3 Modulation format and coherent receiver
- 5.4 Key features of long-haul transmission systems
- 5.5 Gain equalization
- 5.6 Transmission systems
- 5.7 Next-generation undersea system
- References
- 6. Technologies for the mitigation of transmission impairments in ultra-long haul submarine networks
Eduardo F. Mateo
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Compensation of linear effects in ultra-long haul submarine systems
- 6.3 Compensation of nonlinear effects in ultra-long haul submarine systems
- References
- 7. Unrepeatered Transmission
Herve Fevrier, Bertrand Clesca, Philippe Perrier, Do-Il Chang and Wayne S. Pelouch
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 History and recent developments
- 7.3 Applications
- 7.4 Unrepeatered system technologies
- 7.5 Optical impairments and limitations
- 7.6 Implementation considerations
- 7.7 Standards
- 7.8 Main laboratory demonstrations
- 7.9 Commercial unrepeatered systems
- 7.10 Evolution
- References
- 8. New applications for submarine cables
Stephen Lentz
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 History and origins of alternative applications for submarine cables
- 8.3 Scientific cabled ocean observing systems
- 8.4 Offshore oil and gas communication systems
- 8.5 Offshore oil and gas monitoring systems
- 8.6 Subsea control systems for oil and gas production
- 8.7 Mixed oil and gas â€“ telecom â€“ science systems
- 8.8 â€œGreenâ€ systems
- 8.9 Military applications
- 8.10 Looking forward
- References
- Part III: Submarine Equipment
- 9. Architectures and management of submarine networks
Olivier Courtois and Caroline Bardelay-Guyot
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Application of undersea cable systems in global networking
- 9.3 Network architecture
- 9.4 Network management system
- 9.5 Future of submarine networks
- References
- 10. Submarine system powering
Koji Takehira
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Power feeding design parameters
- 10.3 Environmental considerations
- 10.4 Powering topology
- 10.5 Power feeding equipment design
- 10.6 Fault localization
- References
- 11. Submarine fibers
Scott R. Bickham, Hazel B. Matthews and Snigdharaj Mishra
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Optical fiber overview
- 11.3 Fiber attributes
- 11.4 Impact of fiber parameters on system design
- 11.5 Conclusion: fibers for coherent receivers
- References
- 12. Submerged plant equipment
Neal S. Bergano, Barbara Dean, Lara Garrett, Maurice E. Kordahi, Haifeng Li and Bruce Nyman
- Abstract
- 12.1 Overview of submerged plant
- 12.2 Repeaters
- 12.3 Gain equalization
- 12.4 Branching units
- 12.5 Mechanical engineering of submarine equipment
- 12.6 Reliability
- 12.7 Future trends in submarine equipment
- References
- 13. Cable technology
Jean-Francois Libert and Gary Waterworth
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Cable requirements
- 13.3 Cable characteristics
- 13.4 Cable design
- 13.5 Cable qualification
- 13.6 Conclusion
- Acknowledgement
- References
- 14. Submarine line terminal
Arnaud Leroy and Omar Ait Sab
- Abstract
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Transmission equipment for WDM systems
- 14.3 Supervisory and fault location
- 14.4 Views on future development
- 14.5 Conclusion
- References
- Part IV: Planning, Operation and Maintenance
- 15. System planning and deployment
Loic Lefur
- Abstract
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 The initial concept
- 15.3 From concept to project
- 15.4 System deployment
- 15.5 Operation and maintenance
- 15.6 Upgrades
- 15.7 Conclusion
- 16. Submarine cable upgrades
Robert Hadaway, Elizabeth Rivera Hartling, Priyanth Mehta, Michael Hubbard, Darwin Evans, Loren Berg and Mark Hinds
- Abstract
- 16.1 Introduction
- 16.2 Innovations
- 16.3 Tools
- 16.4 Design methodology
- 16.5 Installation and operations
- 16.6 Conclusion
- References
- 17. Marine and maintenance (from inception to end of life)
John Horne and Raynald Leconte
- Abstract
- 17.1 Introduction
- 17.2 Tools of the trade
- 17.3 Installation planning activities
- 17.4 Marine installation program
- 17.5 Maintenance operation
- 17.6 New development
- Acknowledgements
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 702
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 8th December 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128043950
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128042694
About the Editor
Jose Chesnoy
The editor, José Chesnoy, PhD, is a Submarine Telecom Expert with more than 30 years’ experience in the industry. He joined Alcatel’s research organization in 1989, and led the advent of amplified submarine cables. After heading the equipment Development of the Submarine and Terrestrial Network Divisions, he was CTO of Alcatel-Lucent Submarine Networks up to 2014. During the course of his technical career, he has been granted more than 50 patents in the field of fiber optics, organized many conference workshops, including the chair of the program committee for SubOptic 2004.
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent submarine Telecom Expert, former CTO of Alcatel-Lucent Submarine Networks