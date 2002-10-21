COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Undersea Fiber Communication Systems - 1st Edition

Undersea Fiber Communication Systems

1st Edition

Editors: Jose Chesnoy Jose Chesnoy
Series Editors: Govind Agrawal Ivan Kaminow Paul Kelley
Published Date: 19th September 2002
Description

Description This book provides a detailed overview of the evolution of undersea communications systems, with emphasis on the most recent breakthroughs of optical submarine cable technologies based upon Wavelength Division Multiplexing, optical amplification, new-generation optical fibers, and high-speed digital electronics. The role played by submarine-communication systems in the development of high-speed networks and associated market demands for multiplying Internet and broadband services is also covered.

Importance of This Topic This book will fill the gap between highly specialized papers from large international conferences and broad-audience technology review updates. The book provides a full overview of the evolution in the field and conveys the dimension of the large undersea projects. In addition, the book uncovers the myths surrounding marine operations and installations in that domain, which have remained known so far to only very few specialists.

Readership

Technical professionals, university faculty, advanced undergraduate and graduate students working in fiber optic communications.

About the Editors

Jose Chesnoy

The editor, José Chesnoy, PhD, is a Submarine Telecom Expert with more than 30 years’ experience in the industry. He joined Alcatel’s research organization in 1989, and led the advent of amplified submarine cables. After heading the equipment Development of the Submarine and Terrestrial Network Divisions, he was CTO of Alcatel-Lucent Submarine Networks up to 2014. During the course of his technical career, he has been granted more than 50 patents in the field of fiber optics, organized many conference workshops, including the chair of the program committee for SubOptic 2004.

Affiliations and Expertise

Independent submarine Telecom Expert, former CTO of Alcatel-Lucent Submarine Networks

About the Series Editors

Govind Agrawal

Govind P. Agrawal received his B.Sc. degree from the University of Lucknow in 1969 with honours. He was awarded a gold medal for achieving the top position in the university. Govind joined the Indian Institute of Technology at New Delhi in 1969 and received the M.Sc. and Ph.D. degrees in 1971 and 1974, respectively. After holding positions at the Ecole Polytechnique (France), the City University of New York, and the Laser company, Quantel, Orsay, France, Dr. Agrawal joined in 1981 the technical staff of the world-famous AT&T Bell Laboratories, Murray Hill, N.J., USA, where he worked on problems related to the development of semiconductor lasers and fiber-optic communication systems. He joined in 1989 the faculty of the Institute of Optics at the University of Rochester where he is a Professor of Optics. His research interests focus on quantum electronics, nonlinear optics, and optical communications. In particular, he has contributed significantly to the fields of semiconductor lasers, nonlinear fiber optics, and optical communications. He is an author or co-author of more than 250 research papers, several book chapters and review articles, and four books. He has also edited the books "Contemporary Nonlinear Optics" (Academic Press, 1992) and "Semiconductor Lasers: Past, Present and Future" (AIP Press, 1995). The books authored by Dr. Agrawal have influenced an entire generation of scientists. Several of them have been translated into Chinese, Japanese, Greek, and Russian.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Optics, University of Rochester, NY, USA

Ivan Kaminow

Ivan Kaminow retired from Bell Labs in 1996 after a 42-year career. He conducted seminal studies on electrooptic modulators and materials, Raman scattering in ferroelectrics, integrated optics, semiconductor lasers (DBR, ridge-waveguide InGaAsP and multi-frequency), birefringent optical fibers, and WDM networks. Later, he led research on WDM components (EDFAs, AWGs and fiber Fabry-Perot Filters), and on WDM local and wide area networks. He is a member of the National Academy of Engineering and a recipient of the IEEE Edison Medal, OSA Ives Medal, and IEEE Photonics Award. Since 2004, he has been Adjunct Professor of Electrical Engineering at the University of California, Berkeley.

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly AT&T Bell Laboratories, Inc., now at University of California, Berkeley, USA

Paul Kelley

Affiliations and Expertise

Tufts University, Medford, Massachusetts, U.S.A.

