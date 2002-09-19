Undersea Fiber Communication Systems

Description This book provides a detailed overview of the evolution of undersea communications systems, with emphasis on the most recent breakthroughs of optical submarine cable technologies based upon Wavelength Division Multiplexing, optical amplification, new-generation optical fibers, and high-speed digital electronics. The role played by submarine-communication systems in the development of high-speed networks and associated market demands for multiplying Internet and broadband services is also covered.

Importance of This Topic This book will fill the gap between highly specialized papers from large international conferences and broad-audience technology review updates. The book provides a full overview of the evolution in the field and conveys the dimension of the large undersea projects. In addition, the book uncovers the myths surrounding marine operations and installations in that domain, which have remained known so far to only very few specialists.