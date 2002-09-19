Undersea Fiber Communication Systems
1st Edition
Description
Description This book provides a detailed overview of the evolution of undersea communications systems, with emphasis on the most recent breakthroughs of optical submarine cable technologies based upon Wavelength Division Multiplexing, optical amplification, new-generation optical fibers, and high-speed digital electronics. The role played by submarine-communication systems in the development of high-speed networks and associated market demands for multiplying Internet and broadband services is also covered.
Importance of This Topic This book will fill the gap between highly specialized papers from large international conferences and broad-audience technology review updates. The book provides a full overview of the evolution in the field and conveys the dimension of the large undersea projects. In addition, the book uncovers the myths surrounding marine operations and installations in that domain, which have remained known so far to only very few specialists.
Readership
Technical professionals, university faculty, advanced undergraduate and graduate students working in fiber optic communications.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 551
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2002
- Published:
- 19th September 2002
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080492377
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780121714086
About the Series Editor
Govind Agrawal
Govind Agrawal is the James C. Wyant Professor of Optics at the Institute of Optics of University of Rochester, USA. His previous appointments were at Ecole Polytechnique, France, City University of New York, and AT& T Bell Laboratories. He is an author or coauthor of more than 400 research papers and eight books. Professor Agrawal is a Fellow of the Optical society (OSA) and a Life Fellow of IEEE. He has served on the Editorial Board of many optics journals and was the Editor-in-Chief of the OSA journal Advances in Optics and Photonics from 2014 to 2019. In 2012, IEEE Photonics Society honored Dr. Agrawal with its prestigious Quantum Electronics Award. He received in 2013 Riker University Award for Excellence in Graduate Teaching. He was awarded in 2015 the Esther Hoffman Beller Medal of the Optical Society. He is also the recipient of the 2019 Max Born Award of the Optical Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Optics, University of Rochester, NY, USA
Ivan Kaminow
Ivan Kaminow retired from Bell Labs in 1996 after a 42-year career. He conducted seminal studies on electrooptic modulators and materials, Raman scattering in ferroelectrics, integrated optics, semiconductor lasers (DBR, ridge-waveguide InGaAsP and multi-frequency), birefringent optical fibers, and WDM networks. Later, he led research on WDM components (EDFAs, AWGs and fiber Fabry-Perot Filters), and on WDM local and wide area networks. He is a member of the National Academy of Engineering and a recipient of the IEEE Edison Medal, OSA Ives Medal, and IEEE Photonics Award. Since 2004, he has been Adjunct Professor of Electrical Engineering at the University of California, Berkeley.
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly AT&T Bell Laboratories, Inc., now at University of California, Berkeley, USA
Paul Kelley
Affiliations and Expertise
Tufts University, Medford, Massachusetts, U.S.A.
About the Editor
Jose Chesnoy
The editor, José Chesnoy, PhD, is a Submarine Telecom Expert with more than 30 years’ experience in the industry. He joined Alcatel’s research organization in 1989, and led the advent of amplified submarine cables. After heading the equipment Development of the Submarine and Terrestrial Network Divisions, he was CTO of Alcatel-Lucent Submarine Networks up to 2014. During the course of his technical career, he has been granted more than 50 patents in the field of fiber optics, organized many conference workshops, including the chair of the program committee for SubOptic 2004.
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent submarine Telecom Expert, former CTO of Alcatel-Lucent Submarine Networks
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent submarine Telecom Expert, former CTO of Alcatel-Lucent Submarine Networks