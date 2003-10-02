Underneath the Bragg Peaks, Volume 16

"Egami and Billinge are experts in the application of PDF analysis and their writing is both clear and insightful. The organisation of the book is also excellent, with illuminating examples provided throughout. If you have an interest in atomic structure of materials, and local structural details in particular, PDF methods can be profoundly useful. I would heartily recommend this book as a starting point if you are considering using PDF analysis in your own work. For more experienced practitioners, this text is a useful reference." Materials Today, June 2004