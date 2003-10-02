Underneath the Bragg Peaks, Volume 16
1st Edition
Structural Analysis of Complex Materials
Table of Contents
Preface
Ch. 1 Structure of complex materials
Ch. 2 Crystallographic analysis of complex materials
Ch. 3 The method of total scattering and atomic pair distribution function analysis
Ch. 4 Total scattering experiments
Ch. 5 Data collection and analysis
Ch. 6 Extracting structural information from the PDF
Ch. 7 Dynamics of the local structure
Ch. 8 Structure of well-ordered crystals
Ch. 9 Defects, nanocrystalline and crystallographically challenged materials
Ch. 10 Local structure of systems with competing interactions
Ch. 11 Phase transitions
Ch. 12 The structure of anisotropic glasses
Ch. 13 Concluding remarks
- Introducing a unique method to study the atomic structure of nano-materials
- Award winning research. Takeshi Egami received the 2003 Eugene Bertram Warren Diffraction Physics Award for the work described in the book.
This book focuses on the structural determination of crystalline solids with extensive disorder. Well-established methods exist for characterizing the structure of fully crystalline solids or fully disordered materials such as liquids and glasses, but there is a dearth of techniques for the cases in-between, crystalline solids with internal atomic and nanometer scale disorder. Egami and Billinge discuss how to fill the gap using modern tools of structural characterization. While this subject might sound rather narrow, the fact is that today this problem is encountered in the structural characterization of a surprisingly wide range of complex materials of interest to modern technology and is becoming increasingly important.
Graduate students and postdoctoral fellows, experienced researchers in solid state chemistry or physics, earth science, materials science and engineering and biochemistry moving into this field of nanostructured materials, advanced undergraduate students
- No. of pages:
- 422
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 2003
- Published:
- 2nd October 2003
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080543383
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080426983
"Egami and Billinge are experts in the application of PDF analysis and their writing is both clear and insightful. The organisation of the book is also excellent, with illuminating examples provided throughout. If you have an interest in atomic structure of materials, and local structural details in particular, PDF methods can be profoundly useful. I would heartily recommend this book as a starting point if you are considering using PDF analysis in your own work. For more experienced practitioners, this text is a useful reference." Materials Today, June 2004
Takeshi Egami Author
University ofTennessee, Knoxville, USA
Simon Billinge Author
Columbia University, New York, NY, USA