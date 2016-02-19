Underground Mining Methods and Technology, Volume 1

Factors affecting aerodynamic resistance of airways in bord and pillar workings (M.J. Martinson). Design of a methane control expert system (R.L. King). Effects of mining-induced subsidence on shallow aquifers (M.A. Trevits et al.). 10 Years development experience in electronic longwalling (J.H. Walker). Application of a general microcomputer gas network analysis model to mine ventilation networks (D.J. Wood, J.E. Funk). Computer aided generation of mine ventilation network canonical diagrams (A.M. Wala, T. Altman). Spontaneous combustion of South African coals (L. Wade et al.). Recommended ventilation techniques to be used in coal mines which are subjected to the adverse mining conditions of mine fires (R. Morris). Introduction of self-contained self rescuers in South African mining industry (R. Morris et al.). An automatic fire detection system for underground air recirculation schemes (R.C. Burton et al.). Development of a hard rock continuous mining machine: The Mobile Miner (R.J. Boyd). Latest developments in tunnelling technology (G. Foster). Influence of geotechnical environments on mine tunnel drivage performance (N.G. Terezopoulos). Double unit supersections as a means of reducing costs per ton in the Appalachian coalfields (C. Stone, H. Slone). Design and development of longwall shearers for overseas application (K. Mackie). Video outreach program: industry and university connect for mining industry education (C.P. Mulligan). The development and use of very heavy duty face conveyors (A.J. Walker). Mining methods for underground mining of oilshale (M. Sengupta). Criterion for the assessment of the cuttability of coal (S.P. Singh). Disposal and utilization of mineral wastes as a mine backfill (S.K. Nandy, A.B. Szwilski). Electronics and the shearer (P. Greenhough). Indian experience on longwall mining with caving under massive sandstone (S.K. Sarkar, B. Singh). A study of the cutting of hard rocks with high pressure water jet assistance (K.M. MacAndrew). The influence of surface blasting on the stability of underground workings (G.A. Fourie). The prediction of powered support reaction under massive sandstone roofs (B.G.D. Smart et al.). Geotechnical considerations for mechanised longwalls in India (K. Lumsdon). The systems/ground control interface and its impact on mining method selection (A. Kumar et al.). Monitoring of the performance of mechanical roof bolts in an Appalachian coal mine (K.F. Unrug). The design of rock bolting systems for the coal mining industry (G. Daws). A novel roof bolting system for coal mines (A. Mahyera, A.H. Jones). Behaviour of underground tunnels in jointed rocks subjected to blast loading (M.M. Zaman, M. Shah). An investigation of rock properties and environmental safety aspects for the design of a underground asphaltite mine in south east Turkey (S. Durucan et al.). Stability and operational aspects of room and pillar mining in UK sedimentary iron ore deposits (B.N. Whittaker, S.F. Smith). Design evaluation of room and pillar workings in gypsum mines (R.N. Singh et al.). Optimum scheduling of longwall and room and pillar operations (P.K. Chatterjee et al.). Application of computer-aided remote sensing and potential hazard analysis to improve mine design (D.C. Peters et al.). Numerical modelling in mine structure design (N.P. Kripakov). Interactive graphics enhances computer assisted mine design (M.L. Pearson). Physical model of a computerized mine ventilation network (A.M. Wala, P. Mousset-Jones).